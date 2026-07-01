Every year on July 1, we observe National Doctor’s Day. Unlike many international observances, our date carries a unique historical significance: It marks both the birth and death anniversaries of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy (1882-1962). Dr Roy was not merely an iconic physician with legendary clinical acumen; he was a freedom fighter, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna. He famously institutionalised the principle that governance and healing share an identical purpose: To alleviate human suffering and build a healthier society.

As someone who has walked the corridors of medicine for decades and has been humbled to receive the prestigious Dr B C Roy National Award, this day prompts deep reflection on how our noble profession has transformed, the trials we have endured, and where we must go from here.

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Historically, Doctor’s Day was an occasion to honour clinical excellence and the sacred trust of the doctor-patient relationship. However, the global crisis of 2020-2021 permanently changed the medical fraternity. The pandemic thrust doctors, nurses, and frontline healthcare personnel into an unprecedented war against an invisible enemy. Since 2021, the day has purposefully integrated the remembrance of our Covid warriors — those brave colleagues who stood as a shield between the virus and the populace, many making the ultimate sacrifice.

This day is no longer just a celebration of individual medical brilliance; it is a solemn tribute to systemic resilience, collective courage, and the high emotional cost of frontline care. Today, the modern physician operates in an environment that is technically advanced yet extraordinarily demanding. While India’s doctor-to-population ratio has steadily improved to roughly 1:811 (surpassing the WHO benchmark of 1:1000), our healthcare systems face a dual burden: Managing complex, skyrocketing lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, while simultaneously working to reach underserved, remote populations where healthcare access remains a distant luxury.

The official focus for National Doctor’s Day 2026 centres on a deeply human theme: “Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?”

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For generations, doctors have been conditioned to project absolute stoicism. We wear our white coats like armour, internalising the grief of difficult diagnoses, the physical exhaustion of clinical overload, and the psychological weight of life-and-death decision-making.

This year, the specific message we must send to the public, the government, and within our own community is threefold:

One, protecting doctors’ well-being: Clinical burnout is a systemic emergency, not a personal failure. To preserve patient safety and maintain high-quality care, we must invest heavily in the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our medical workforce.

Two, rebuilding mutual trust: The cornerstone of medicine is the doctor-patient relationship. In an era of quick online information and rising workplace vulnerability, we must actively foster an environment of mutual respect, clear communication, and safety within healthcare institutions.

Three, bridging the quality divide: True medical excellence lies in equity. True clinical leadership means taking advanced specialised care beyond corporate walls and extending a healing hand to rural and remote communities through mobile health initiatives and continuous clinical research. A judicious use of artificial intelligence can take it further.

As we honour the memory of Dr B C Roy this July 1, let us pledge not only to celebrate the art of healing but also to fiercely protect and support the human beings who dedicate their lives to practising it.

The writer is chairman, Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, New Delhi