Culture isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card for political guilt, definitely not when it comes to Mahatma Gandhi’s murder. But Ram Madhav (‘In his last days, a dilemma the Mahatma could not resolve’, IE, January 31) repeats what the Hindu right has done for decades: Drape Nathuram Godse’s crime in a cultural fog. That he could justify a murder is an insult to our civilisation. While analysing the reasons for the assasination, the senior BJP leader seems to be digging up Gandhi’s supposed “crimes” to lighten the burden on the killer’s ideological heirs. Scrutinising the politics that produced Godse is not an attack on the Hindu faith or culture. It is an act of democratic hygiene.

Madhav throws Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Congress, the British, even M A Jinnah into a pot of “circumstances” surrounding Partition. Godse looks like someone who took things “too far” in response to a tragedy that history, supposedly, created — the Partition. Dissolving Godse’s crime into “collective circumstances” only protects the network behind it. India investigated, tried, and convicted Godse, banned the RSS, and identified groups that had systematically painted Gandhi as “anti-Hindu”. In the end, Madhav tries to comfort readers: India continues, thanks to “Gandhi’s eternal presence”. Nice words, but irrelevant to the question he asked: Were Godse’s reasons justified?