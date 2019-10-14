View From The Neighbourhood: Appraising China

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to an appraisal of the Sino-Indian relationship, at least within India. But Xi’s planned visit to Nepal, as well as the high-level Pakistan delegation that visited China, have both made headlines in neighbouring countries.

The Kathmandu Post, in its October 11 editorial, takes a careful view of Nepal-China relations, but it is fairly critical of Beijing on two counts. First, to point out that the economic development promised by China has borne little fruit: “ [Prime Minister] Oli has time and again dangled the carrot of Chinese support to win over the public, promising a cross-border railway connecting Kathmandu with Kerung. However, little of what was promised has materialised. None of the nine projects identified under the Belt and Road Initiative has moved forward… ”

Second, the editorial points towards China’s dubious human rights record: “For all its economic might, China remains a one-party state with a poor human rights record. Under Xi, the Communist Party of China has cracked down on Uighurs and has provoked Hong Kong into full-blown rebellion.”

The editorial in Dawn, on the same day, is also an appraisal — of the fruits of the high-level delegation’s visit to the country. The positives, as far as the editorial is concerned, are some mild symbolic gains in terms of condemning India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir, which it welcomes.

On the most substantive issue — CPEC — though, the editorial is less full of praise: “The second phase of CPEC, which envisages the inflow of vast Chinese investments from the private sector into Pakistan, has been stuck for almost two years now. Progress is also at a standstill on an agreement on financing arrangements for the main railway upgradation project known as ML-1.”

Debating jihad

While there appears near-unanimous agreement in the Pakistan press over New Delhi’s actions in Kashmir, geopolitical analyst Aneela Shahzad in an article in The Express Tribune on October 10 asks: “Are we ready for a strife that will drag our youth into a war, and for a holy war that can easily turn into a holy nuclear Jihad? Is this what we expected of the PM? Has he not been too swift in going from an ‘ambassador of Kashmir’ to a war-fanatic?”

She asks difficult questions on the Kashmir issue from the Pakistani perspective. On the one hand, the country is not ready for war, nor is it desirable as a moral goal. On the other hand, New Delhi’s actions have not been affected by Pakistan’s aggressive diplomacy, trying to bring international pressure on Kashmir. This is the conundrum currently facing Pakistan, and one that is unlikely to resolve itself.

River gains, losses

Nazrul Islam, economist and founder of Bangladesh Environment Network, in an article in The Daily Star on October 9, talks of the country’s river-water sharing agreements signed with India during the recent visit by PM Sheikh Hasina: “There was hardly any concrete progress toward meeting Bangladesh’s concerns regarding shared rivers. This is disappointing when many parts of the country’s west adjoining the Padma River are experiencing unprecedented flood, the root cause of which is the Farakka Barrage. India regulates the gates of this barrage in winter in a way that diverts water, causing siltation, encroachment, shallowing, and other harmful morphological changes, which reduce the carrying capacity of the Padma River… ”

He asks the governments of both countries a “transit in exchange for rivers” formula, as a win-win situation for both.

