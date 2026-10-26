In over 25 years in public life, first as Gujarat chief minister and then Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has led a major expansion of infrastructure. The transformation of Gujarat’s infrastructure during his tenure as CM is an important part of the state’s development story. At the national level, too, the transformation has been truly momentous. India’s airport network has more than doubled. The railway system has seen major expansion and modernisation, from dedicated freight corridors and electrification to the high-quality experience offered by Vande Bharat trains and redeveloped railway stations. National highways have expanded substantially, and new expressways, ports and metro systems have transformed the country’s connectivity landscape.

While these changes have rightly attracted considerable attention, a more fundamental change that Modi’s governance brought about is the paradigm shift in how infrastructure is conceptualised, planned and delivered. Previously, infrastructure creation was approached in a piecemeal manner, with a ministry, department or agency responsible for individual projects. Citizens or businesses, however, do not experience infrastructure along departmental lines. A person commuting to work, a farmer transporting crops to a mandi, or a manufacturer managing a supply chain relies on roads, railways, ports, water, and power as an integrated system. When even one link in this chain is weak or missing, the return on every other investment and ease of living suffers. Rather than looking at infrastructure solely through the lens of the department responsible for delivering a particular asset, Modi focuses on the larger outcome it is meant to achieve. This outcome-oriented, citizen-centric perspective has been a hallmark of his approach to administration.