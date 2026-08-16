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Vandita Mishra writes: The day after I-Day, snapshots of freedom and unfreedom

The PM’s new label for critics, the additional sessions judge’s constricted view, the clampdown by the premier university and the Bar’s arrested slide — all these came only days after the students’ protests at Jantar Mantar scored a huge strike for freedom

independence dayThough he did not mention the students’ movement by name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s I-Day speech at Red Fort both acknowledged it and sought to domesticate it. (Express photos)
Written by: Vandita Mishra
6 min readNew DelhiAug 16, 2026 10:39 PM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST

Dear Express Readers,

This Independence Day came close on the heels of a students’ movement that forced a powerful government to bend and became a liberating moment. The day after, it is an occasion to look back at what moved, and what has not changed.

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