The Urdu Press: Modi’s win

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara on May 24, describes the BJP’s performance in the elections as “a win that is a win”. It asks “why did the Opposition parties not have the strength, stamina and courage that Narendra Modi did? This time, even the alliance failed — jalwa nahi dikhaye”. In its editorial titled Khufiya Modi lehar — or the ‘Secret Modi wave’, it says, “it (the wave) triumphed in all states, putting all speculation to rest. The results have only one answer, that the strength he has now is more than in 2014.” “He is taller than the RSS,” it claims. The paper believes that the “RSS tried to make its moves at several points: in UP, Yogi Adityanath was pushed and Nitin Gadkari supposedly made several ‘anti-Modi’ statements… but the fact is that 2019 was just about Modi. He has stamped the victory of all NDA allies with his face, not the BJP’s, and made it clear they owe his success to him.”

The editorial says that “one thing is clear”; that “Modi and Shah do not need the Muslim vote. If a 100-crore majority supports them, why pursue the Muslim vote?” The paper says that “Muslims must accept the verdict open-heartedly and think who are those who regularly hurt them? Muslims need to get out of their one-sided political mayajaal — land of illusion”. It adds: “These five years are a test of patience for Muslims and they must realise they are better off being self-reliant.”

Opposition’s task

Siasat on May 24 writes on how this is a time for mohasiba (introspection) for the Opposition: “The BJP has increased its number of seats in areas where it was difficult to do so and might have exceeded its own expectations, especially in West Bengal. The people’s vote has decided India’s political future and taught the Opposition a lesson once again.” The editorial opines that if the Oppoaition is to “survive and preserve themselves, they must assess where they failed to impress the people and seek their help.”

A single party

Munsif has a two-part editorial on the results, the first part published on May 24 and the second on the following day. It calls the verdict a comprehensive success of the “fear of the Gujarat model” and adds that before the opposition parties figured out their strategy, it was too late. It particularly expresses surprise at the rout of the opposition in Karnataka.

The paper writes on May 24 that “when the so-called fourth pillar of democracy — the press — the so-called independent institution set up to control elections, the Election Commission, the bureaucracy and leaders in the armed forces all pledge to make a particular party victorious, all this can shape the minds of the people.” It concludes that “it is the country’s misfortune that these elections were fought on emotion and by projecting one person as a messiah.”

On May 25, the paper writes, “while Modi has called the result a victory for democracy, the result is a call for accountability from the so-called Opposition parties”. It goes onto say that “the BJP has scored a great victory, but India’s secularism, transparency, tolerance and communal amity has been defeated.”

Results Plus

Inquilab on May 24 writes: “The 2019 results have made it clear that the Opposition has failed to make a place in the hearts of the people or win their trust. PM Modi’s magic has felled all. In a democracy, whatever people say is the last word. And they have spoken for the NDA’s glorious return.”

Akhbar-e Mashriq on the same day has an editorial titled, “Ulti ho gayi sab tadbeerein, Himmat nahi tootne chahiye” — all gambits to defeat Modi have failed but people must not lose heart. It calls the UP results stunning and says “it is clear that Modi will be PM till 2024”. The paper expresses “surprise” at the results in states where state governments were recently toppled but the most surprise at the West Bengal result. It says: “Mamata Banerjee must realise her party is not invincible.”

Mera Watan credits Modi’s hard work for the victory and says while the BJP and Modi worked for over three years, the Congress brought in Priyanka Gandhi at the “last minute, to lift their boat, but that did not happen”. It terms the victory as one of “Hindu consolidation”. It makes a point that Pragya Thakur and Giriraj Singh have won as Modi “who presented his own version of desh-bhakti won”. It concludes by saying “the elections proved that awaam-issues (the common man’s issues) do not gain traction during elections, only hawa-hawai issues — or airy fairy ones”.

Compiled by Seema Chishti