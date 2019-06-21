The Urdu Press: Modi 2.0

The Munsif on May 31 writes: “In 2014, there were seven countries invited along with thousands of people (for the PM’s swearing-in). This time, by doing it more austerely, he (PM Modi) could have sent a signal of frugality and simplicity, but that opportunity was not taken.” The paper goes onto say that it is “interesting” that Modi chose to go to Rajghat for his ceremony, as there are “MPs who are Godse-worshippers in the House now.” It laments the “embarrassment and agony for any respectable citizen that those idolising Godse have entered Parliament”.

Advertising

Etemaad, the party paper of the AIMIM, recollects the deeds of the first Modi 1.0 in an article on May 31. It writes about notebandi, “which destroyed so many small and medium-scale businesses”. It contends that the government’s reasoning about terrorists counterfeiting notes has “fallen flat” after “Pulwama”. It says: “The NDA had made so many promises of achhe din, but a lot of people are witness to whose achhe din has actually arrived.”

The paper refers to the strikes on Pakistan and talks of a “strange emotional environment” being created, which led to victory for the BJP. It ends by arguing, “governments must not discriminate, the PM did say that minorities will not be discriminated, but despite his saying that, the attacks continued and already concerned and fearful minorities have become further demoralised”. The editorial concludes by saying that “India is an example of unity in diversity, and by keeping any one section backward, the full flowering of India is not possible… Sabka Vishwas has been added to the BJP’s slogan. But how meaningful will it be?”

Polity and politics

“Rajnath ka siyaasi qad,” (the political stature of Rajnath Singh) is a matter of interesting analysis in Roznama Rashtriya Sahara on June 10. There has been much talk of Amit Shah being the de-facto number two in the Cabinet and speculation over Rajnath’s place. The paper speaks of him as being similar to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in several ways: “Never making inflammatory remarks on his own, unless his party explicitly demands that.” The editorial terms him quiet, yet powerful, and says that the fact that Singh is now a member of six cabinet committees is testament to his stature. It praises him for his remarks as home minister, in which he described those who count the faithfulness of Muslims are traitors. The editorial concludes, enigmatically, by noting that as Singh has the backing of the RSS and is quiet, we cannot say his “political stature has decreased”.

Advertising

Bihar’s political turmoil has got the attention of Mumbai Urdu News on June 4. The paper says that; “it is amazing that just after a day of the swearing-in, politics has heated up and it is the NDA which is responsible for this. In the elections, the BJP has secured a brilliant victory and so the JD(U) should have known better than to expect anything from them,” the paper argues. But it notes, the master of the politics of pressure, Nitish Kumar, thought he would be able to persuade the BJP. The paper speaks of how the JD(U) expected two berths in the cabinet but got just one — and so the party refused to be part of the Modi government. It also talks of Nitish’s response —expanding his own cabinet and giving no seats to the BJP. The paper mentions that many RJD leaders were present at this function.

Munsif on June 7 says that while victory has many takers, “there is no shoulder willing to bear the burden of defeat”. It talks of the split in the BSP-SP alliance in dramatic tones: “The mehndi had barely come off after the wedding when it was time to talk of divorce.” The paper calls Mayawati out for blaming the SP for the lack of transfer of votes. It also notes that the SP has been more circumspect in this experiment — it has termed the coalition a “failed experiment”. The paper believes that split will help the BJP. It even goes to the extent of speculating that perhaps “in the forthcoming assembly bypolls, the BJP may try and ensure that the BSP has it good, so it continues in its khushfehmi (misplaced optimism” and “snaps the alliance for good”.

New Education Policy

Siasat on June 8 speaks of the New Education Policy and emphasises how it is necessary for private institutions to be regulated. “Private institutions must not be allowed to turn into institutions of profiteering” it says.

Avadhnama on June 5 recalls how 50 years ago attempts to impose Hindi were rebuffed by the South Indian states. It links the language policy to the larger principles of unity within diversity and speaks of India as a “bouquet of many flowers, with each flower having a distinct fragrance”. It says India must no longer be content with being a developing country but aspire to becoming a developed one. That is only possible through unity and respecting differences.

Compiled by Seema Chishti