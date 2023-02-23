Why Narayana Murthy – and everyone on the anti-Delhi bandwagon – needs to chill

Delhi, the national capital, is host to the largest number of inter-state migrants, is the second-wealthiest city in the country after Mumbai and in its outskirts and suburbs has a sizeable number of industries – from manufacturing to IT to corporations and content-creating agencies. Large parts of the city are relatively new, built up within three generations by families who came over with nothing after Partition. Over the years, it has gone from being just a seat of power to an urban centre – its understated cosmopolitanism is hardly ever recognised.

And it is perhaps the only major city in India which is so casually denigrated.

The latest to jump into the bandwagon was N R Narayana Murthy. Donning his unsolicited-advice-uncle cap, the Infosys founder said that “this (Delhi) is one city where indiscipline is the highest” and that he felt “very uncomfortable” to the city. His reason for making this sweeping judgement was that he saw people violating a traffic light on his way out of the Delhi Airport. Speaking at the All-India Management Association, Murthy made a very valid point – that the way towards a more permanent, sustainable prosperity is to treat public resources as well as private property. This habit, he argued, must be inculcated among the young because “If we can’t even wait a minute or two (at a traffic signal), do you think those people will wait if there is money?”. The analogy, it seems, was about how to avoid dishonesty in public life.

Murthy is hardly the first person to criticise the denizens of the capital. The litany of complaints goes something like this: We are aggressive; we are spoilt, since resources are diverted to the capital; we cannot drive or follow traffic rules and, of course, while there is an almost rustic generosity in “Dilli”, there is little sophistication.

The reason, despite the alleged aggression and “indiscipline”, that such allegations and epithets roll off Delhi-ites’ back, is this: There is no parochial insecurity here. No one will say, “go back to where you came from” because almost everyone came from somewhere else. There is no linguistic or cultural identity that tries to claim dominance. There are no sons of the soil, just neighbours, friends and yes, people who annoy you at traffic lights. No one will attack you for saying “Delhi” instead of Dilli or some such – a la Mumbai and Bengaluru. As for the “free resources”, the city as we know it was built by the sweat and grit of these same migrants.

Yes, it is aggressive, as almost any city worth its salt is. That’s what happens when people live cheek-by-jowl, and compete. And, by the way, people violate traffic rules in Bengaluru as well. Because it’s a vibrant and wonderful city, traffic jams notwithstanding. But then these problems do not exist in well-designed enclaves and tech parks – but a gated colony, no matter how large, does not a city make.

