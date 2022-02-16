India must prioritise stability in Myanmar

(Written by Angshuman Choudhury)

One year ago, the military in Myanmar attempted to grab power from the elected civilian government in a dramatic coup. Subsequently, it installed a “caretaker government”, while the commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, declared himself “Prime Minister”. Meanwhile, the deposed civilian lawmakers who were elected in free-and-fair elections in November 2020 put together their own government known as the National Unity Government (NUG), which commands the support of the majority.

The coup faced popular resistance from the first day, with mass protests bringing the country to a halt. Thousands, including government officials, refused to go to work, spawning a civil disobedience movement. The junta swiftly responded with disproportionate force — opening fire at unarmed protestors, conducting violent nighttime raids in residential areas, and blocking social media sites. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, as of January 28, 1,499 civilians have been killed in Myanmar since the coup.

Within about three months after the coup, a full-fledged armed rebellion erupted across Myanmar. Dozens of civilian militias, called People’s Defence Forces (PDF), now armed with more sophisticated weapons, mushroomed in nearly every region and state. From the remote hills of Chin state to major urban centres like Yangon and Mandalay, the armed resistance gripped the whole country by midsummer.

Today, the military is having to fight on multiple fronts, as even powerful ethnic armed groups in the north, northwest and east have joined forces with the PDFs. This is unlike anything that the military has seen before. According to the ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project) database, there were more than 6,675 clashes and attacks in Myanmar from February-December 2021 — more than Afghanistan and Yemen. The last three months alone saw 2,388 clashes – highest in the world, higher than even Syria.

Since the coup, India has taken an arguably balanced diplomatic approach on Myanmar, calling for restraint, restoration of democracy and release of political prisoners, but also maintaining its lines of communication with the military. Delhi has also firmly stayed away from imposing sanctions on the junta. In December, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla broke the diplomatic freeze and visited Myanmar, during which he met the junta chief, members of the key opposition party, National League for Democracy (NLD), and civil society members. That visit was lauded by several Indian commentators who continue to argue that India must maintain its relationship with the junta to counter China and secure its “national interests”. But Delhi must realise that the military is no longer a force for stability in Myanmar. The last 12 months have made it clear that the military is incapable of providing the kind of political, economic and social stability that India needs in Myanmar to advance its interests, including development projects. The economy too is rapidly sinking into an abyss. Public faith in the military as a state institution is at its lowest, thanks to its pathological authoritarianism. More and more people are willing to support an armed revolution, including political moderates who were earlier sceptical of it. Almost the entire Bamar heartland, which the military considers its turf, is up in arms against it. Thus, Myanmar’s generals might enjoy all the hard power, but that is unlikely to see them through for long. Firepower without popular will is almost always a recipe for failure. Even on hard power, the military is facing a historic, multi-front guerrilla warfare.

For New Delhi, India’s Northeastern border with Myanmar remains on top of the bilateral agenda. However, even on this, the military has damaged whatever semblance of stability was left. Sagaing region, which borders three Northeast Indian states, has seen the highest number of clashes so far. Chin state, bordering Mizoram and Manipur, has seen dramatic military offensives in civilian areas, which have forced thousands to flee into India. The Myanmar military has roped in Manipuri insurgents as mercenaries to attack anti-junta forces, in exchange for safe haven. At least four Indian insurgent groups have reestablished their camps inside Myanmar, which could act as staging posts for attacks inside India. The deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy by two such groups in November was perhaps only a warning of worse things to come.

Thus, New Delhi must reconsider its partnerships in Myanmar and invest in those entities that can not only provide a stable political environment overall, but also effectively secure its security interests along the border. What this entails is anybody’s guess. The NUG enjoys much more mass popularity than the military, which means it is in a position to restore calm. The PDFs and ethnic armed organisatons, over the last year, have also demonstrated sufficient capability in countering the military’s strategic dominance. Recently, one of them even attacked an Indian insurgent group’s base in Sagaing. Hence, it is time India rapidly expanded its links with these entities, instead of playing by the old rules.

New Delhi is worried that alienating the junta will deepen China’s influence on the military, but even Beijing realises the new reality and has publicly communicated with pro-democracy forces in Myanmar. China has strong links with ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar, but not with the new PDFs. So, if India really wants to offset Chinese influence in Myanmar, it needs to take this opportunity to forge new friendships. For India, stability — not the military — should be the focus in Myanmar. 2021 has revealed that the two don’t go hand in hand.

The writer is a senior researcher and coordinator of the South East Asia Research Programme at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi