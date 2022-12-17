scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

I am not a ‘typical Muslim’, so why am I still reduced to a stereotype?

I don’t have the luxury to react to things, I am told my reaction will be correlated to my religion

Sunni muslims, Sunnis, Sunni Ijtema, Annual Sunni meet, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsWhether one is a “typical Muslim” or “not a typical Muslim”, we share the same plight, the same anxiety, and the same uncertainty. (Representational Photo)

I have wanted to write about my experience as an Indian Muslim for a long time. But whenever I picked up a pen, fear would paralyse me: What choice of word or phrase might lead to trouble, perhaps to my arrest? Today, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid have been wiped out of the popular imagination. Kanhaiya Kumar, though, still exists. Despite having the same starting line, what a name can afford you is evident.

Every two years, I find myself penning my thoughts down; every two years I vow to myself that it will be the last time. Last year, propelled by the same anxiety, I mustered the courage to apply to the University of Cambridge. While I have always done well academically, the limited social capital and access to information made such universities a pipedream for those like me. For Indian Muslims, more often than not, this is true — regardless of their backgrounds.

Also in Express Opinion |The message of the New Mosque in Ayodhya: Farther a Muslim is from his visible religiosity, the more acceptable he is

For friends across the socio-political spectrum, I have never been a “typical Muslim”. Yet, most of them believe Muslims must be “nuanced”, compelled to maintain a calm demeanour. This isn’t necessarily incorrect. However, there are times when I want to lose my cool. In the recent past, I’ve had multiple altercations with people who misbehaved with me. Amidst all this, a friend, out of compassion, said, “Please don’t react; your reaction will be correlated to your religion.” I don’t have the luxury to react as Imad; it would become about all Muslims and their inability to “take a joke”. This small conversation has given me sleepless nights ever since.

I often joke about how Muslims will never be given their due rights. In doing so, what I hope to communicate are my insecurities as a Muslim in India today. It was not funny when in an Ivy League university and in Oxbridge, my Indian Muslim friends were asked, “Are you from Pakistan?” To the diaspora, it often comes as a surprise that Indian Muslims can make it to these institutions of repute. It was not funny when I was serving my country, working in left-wing-extremism-affected rural districts, and a bureaucrat joked, “Imad babu, aap salary ka kya karte ho, bomb banate ho kya?” (Imad babu, what do you do with your salary, make bombs?”) It was not funny when an acquaintance, another “atypical Muslim” had to leave a senior management position in Bangalore and move to England in his early forties. In his apartment’s WhatsApp Group, approval for violence against Muslims was common. In school, his kid was bullied and asked why Muslims are terrorists. This is an experience common to many with names like mine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Another friend was recently denied housing in the suburbs of Jaipur because he has a Muslim name. He is not a “typical Muslim”. The rent details were fixed. But as soon as he shared his details, the landlord cancelled the deal. Another friend in Delhi spoke about how each time she wore a hijab and travelled by metro, officials would frisk her. She now plans to settle abroad. I’m not surprised. Across sections of Muslims, there is a shared sense of insecurity and fear. Whether you are a Gujarati, Kashmiri or Hyderabadi Muslim — it doesn’t matter. Whether one is a “typical Muslim” or “not a typical Muslim”, we share the same plight, the same anxiety, and the same uncertainty.

The writer is a social worker

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:00:04 pm
Next Story

Adivi Sesh ends 2022 on a happy note, calls the year a ‘Major Hit’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

December 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence
December 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence

ie-banner

ie-banner

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close