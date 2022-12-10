Mumbai man assaults minor girl after stalking her since morning, arrested

The Gamdevi police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 16-year-old college student and assaulting her on a skywalk near Mumbai’s Grant Road railway station in broad daylight.

Police said Rohit Gupta attacked the minor girl, between 1pm and 2pm on December 2, after seeing her talk to a male friend. He had followed the girl from her house in south Mumbai. “Gupta also stays around the same area,” said a police officer. “He started following her in the morning when she left for college, after which he saw her talk to one of her male friends, who was her elder brother’s close friend.”

Gupta allegedly abused her in front of him and left on his motorcycle for the Churchgate station, where he waited for her.

“As soon as she arrived, Gupta, who had a cigarette in his hand, abused her again and threatened to give her burn injuries and left from there as well,” said a police officer.

Some time later, the girl was waiting on a skywalk at the Grant Road station with her friends. “On the skywalk, Gupta walked up to her and brutally assaulted her,” said the police officer.

The girl, who was scared by the incident, went back home and informed her mother about the incident. They reported the matter at the Gamdevi police station, following which a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

“Soon after the case was registered, a team was sent to his house and the accused was traced and placed under arrest,” said the police officer.

Gupta was initially remanded in police custody. However, he was produced in court again and sent to judicial custody.

“We believe that it is a matter of a one-sided love affair. He attacked her after she rejected him,” said a police officer.

Police are also checking whether Gupta has targeted other girls.