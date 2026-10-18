From the Opinions Editor: A hot and polluted autumn in Mumbai frames a new environmental challenge

Dear Express Reader,

A rainfall-deficit monsoon has given way to an unseasonal heat spell in Mumbai. On October 12, the city recorded 38°C — more than 5°C above normal — and residents sweated through much of the past two weeks as they would in peak summer. The India Meteorological Department attributed the unusual weather to an anticyclonic circulation and shifting wind patterns that delayed the sea breeze, depriving Mumbai of its natural cooling mechanism. High humidity compounded the discomfort, while the urban heat-island effect, caused by concrete buildings, asphalt roads and shrinking green spaces, trapped heat in densely built neighbourhoods.

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More worryingly, the weather appeared to aggravate the city’s pollution problem. Weak winds and stagnant atmospheric conditions impeded the dispersal of pollutants, while high temperatures and intense sunlight favoured ground-level ozone formation. Mumbai’s experience is a reminder that climate change and air pollution, often treated as separate environmental challenges, can interact to magnify the risks facing urban populations. The city’s coastal climate may moderate temperatures under normal conditions, but it can no longer be taken for granted as a shield against weather vagaries and deteriorating air quality.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, penetrates deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Ground-level ozone damages the respiratory system, while extreme heat places additional stress on the heart and kidneys. Exposure to both hazards can be particularly dangerous for people with existing illnesses. Outdoor workers, older people, children and residents of poorly ventilated homes are especially vulnerable. The problem is not confined to Mumbai.

Climate change is making unusually warm spells a concern even during winter, when public-health systems may be less prepared for heat-related risks. Research by the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab, published last month, has highlighted the potential for substantial heat-related health impacts in India during winter, underscoring the need to prepare for risks beyond the conventional summer season.

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Mumbai’s pollution problem has repeatedly drawn judicial scrutiny. In the past year, the Bombay High Court has expressed concern about deteriorating air quality on at least three occasions. On October 15, while considering restrictions on firecrackers, it warned that uncontrolled bursting amid rising pollution could turn cities into “gas chambers”. Such interventions underscore the gap between regulations and their enforcement. In Mumbai, as in most Indian cities, vehicular emissions, construction and road dust, industrial activity and waste-burning remain important sources of particulate pollution, yet compliance with prescribed controls is uneven. The municipal authorities have introduced measures ranging from dust suppression to real-time air-quality monitoring, but their effectiveness depends on consistent implementation.

The High Court’s observations should prompt a shift from reactive interventions to sustained enforcement. Rather than relying on blanket restrictions during pollution episodes, Mumbai needs stricter compliance with construction-site dust controls, consistent monitoring of industrial and vehicular emissions, effective action against waste burning and better public transport. Expanding tree cover, protecting mangroves and wetlands, preserving open spaces and promoting cool roofs can help reduce heat accumulation, but these measures must complement, not substitute for, cuts in pollution at source.

The challenge is also to rethink heat preparedness. When autumn, or even some days in winter, feel like summer, heat action plans cannot remain confined to the conventional calendar. Forecasting systems and public-health advisories must account for humidity, warm nights and the duration of heat exposure, while also alerting citizens to deteriorating air quality. Such preparedness is especially important for outdoor workers, older people, children and residents of poorly ventilated homes, who are particularly vulnerable to heat and polluted air.

At the same time, authorities must resist the temptation to impose a pan-India template. Every region has its own geographical and climatic specificities that shape how heat and pollution interact and affect public health. Heat action plans must reflect these local conditions. But Mumbai’s experience does offer a wider lesson for pollution-prone Indian cities: Erratic weather can compound their challenge. Each one of them needs to draw its own links and frame individual responses. Climate change has made it imperative to break administrative silos and integrate heat preparedness, pollution control and public-health planning.

Till next time,

Kaushik Dasgupta

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