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From the Opinions Editor: A hot and polluted autumn in Mumbai frames a new environmental challenge

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

We need to break administrative silos and integrate heat preparedness, pollution control and public-health planning

heatThe city’s coastal climate may moderate temperatures under normal conditions, but it can no longer be taken for granted as a shield against weather vagaries and deteriorating air quality. (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire)
Written by: Kaushik Dasgupta
5 min readNew DelhiOct 18, 2026 09:22 PM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 09:22 PM IST

Dear Express Reader,

A rainfall-deficit monsoon has given way to an unseasonal heat spell in Mumbai. On October 12, the city recorded 38°C — more than 5°C above normal — and residents sweated through much of the past two weeks as they would in peak summer. The India Meteorological Department attributed the unusual weather to an anticyclonic circulation and shifting wind patterns that delayed the sea breeze, depriving Mumbai of its natural cooling mechanism. High humidity compounded the discomfort, while the urban heat-island effect, caused by concrete buildings, asphalt roads and shrinking green spaces, trapped heat in densely built neighbourhoods. 

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