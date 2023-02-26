Mumbai has enough water – it just doesn’t have the infrastructure

Written by Sachin Tiwale

The strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association revealed the vulnerability of the city’s water supply and its dependency on groundwater resources. Many commercial establishments, institutions, and residents, including those living in planned buildings, suffered as they depend on water tankers to meet their daily water demand. The dependency on water tankers is often framed as an issue of water shortages and solutions are identified in developing new water resources for the city: The Additional Municipal Commissioner said that Mumbai would overcome this crisis after the completion of the proposed desalination plant of capacity 400 million litres per day (MLD) and sewage treatment plants producing 2464 MLD treated water (IE, February 20).

However, the figures about water availability at the city level tell a different story. Mumbai is supplied with 3,850 MLD of water from seven dams. As per the regional plan released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2021, the city supplies around 252 litres per capita per day (lpcd), excluding bulk industrial water consumption. This supply level is much higher than the per capita water supply norm prescribed by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), a technical wing of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Against the popular perception, the non-domestic water demand in Mumbai is only around 8-10 per cent of the total water supply, not more than 350 MLD. After the 1980s, the non-domestic water demand in Mumbai decreased significantly due to the closure of multiple industrial units. After the deduction of non-domestic water demand, a sufficient quantity of water is available at the city level to meet the domestic water requirements. There is no shortage of water supply at the city level. Additionally, in these figures that describe water availability from dams, we are not discussing the significant role played by groundwater in fulfilling the water requirements of citizens within Mumbai, which is not accounted for in water demand-supply calculations.

The real concern, often not discussed, is what happens to the water after entering the city’s distribution network. The distribution network within the city is perforated with considerable water leakages. Within the distribution network, the supply zones are not isolated and bulk water meters are not installed. The water flows are not measured and monitored. As a result, it is difficult for water supply engineers to trace how much water is flowing where in the city. Additionally, the old, leaky, and unmapped distribution network poses several challenges while maintaining pressure and supply levels across the distribution network. This results in inequitable water distribution and residents experiencing water shortages in different parts of the city. Thus, the issues of water shortages and dependency on water tankers are linked to the performance of the distribution network.

This situation demands systematic efforts to improve the water distribution network to ensure universal water provisioning in terms of pressure and water supply levels, which is one of the objectives of a centralised piped water supply system. Studies are required to estimate water demand through consumer surveys, measure supply coverage, and analyse and quantify water shortages across the distribution network, which has not been adequately done so far.

The development of new water resources is not an appropriate solution to address the issues of water shortages. In addition to the desalination plant (400 MLD) and STPs producing treated water (2464 MLD), BMC is also in the process of developing two large-scale projects—Damanganga-Pinjal river linking project (1586 MLD) and Pinjal Dam (865 MLD). These projects arranging an additional 5315 MLD water will not address the core and persistent issues of the distribution network of the city.

Additionally, the water tanker strike also revealed the dependency of our cities on groundwater resources, which is often undermined and neglected in the surface water-dominant water management paradigm.

