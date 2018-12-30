Monogamy is an illusion

(Written by K N Malleswari)

Advertising

It was two months ago, about 1 o’clock in the afternoon…

I was returning home. When I reached Kurupam Circle in Visakhapatnam, I found a big crowd in the path of my two-wheeler. There was a motorbike in the midst of the crowd, and sitting on the pillion seat was a woman, 25 or 30 years of age. Her kurta was torn around the arms, the chunni on the road. She sat leaning forward and covering her chest, her face covered by her hair. A young man about her age was pounding her back with his fists and twisting and pulling her hair.

What is this, I asked loudly. The youth looked at me savagely and I shook with fear. His helmet swung menacingly in his hand. I understood what was happening from the exclamations of the people around. This married young woman had been caught with a male friend. Her husband had followed the bike the two were on, and stopped it here. The friend had disappeared. Neither the husband nor the crowd had tried to stop him. Why bother when the ‘criminal’ had been caught! Her husband’s khap panchayat began on the spot.

Advertising

I was shaken to see such an attack in a modern and civilised city like Visakhapatnam. I was even more agitated to find that people were watching calmly. They were however very angry with the husband. “It is your choice to take her home and kill or forgive her. You cannot hold up traffic here,” they told him.

I called on others for help, but the crowd, especially the women, looked at me with surprise. They tried to tell me about the magnitude of the woman’s social sin. They were aggrieved that the man would not be able to live with dignity now. As I tried to call women’s organisations, the man drove off on the bike, his wife sitting on the pillion, uncaring to her state.

The sight continued to haunt me. I felt the character Chandrakala from my novel Neela had come alive. When her husband and his relatives catch Chandrakala and Auto Raju in an extramarital relationship, they kill her and Raju. While writing the novel, I was beset by internal strife; after the novel was published, I was beset by literary and social pressures. I was attacked mercilessly. It took me a long time to be able to say ‘It doesn’t bother me’, when people accused me of propaganda. I was criticised for falling into the trap of capitalism as sexual relations have a market. Friends moved away. Strangers stoked the flames. I survived as a writer because I was supported by a few others.

Why is there so much violence around relations that should have no limits, relations that are free? Indian society does not forgive a married woman who is friends with someone other than her husband. I use the term friend here in its special sense. Any relation with another person is a human relation. Physical relations are only a manifestation of the intensity of friendship, immediate and accidental passions and physical needs. Laws cannot govern this friendship. Laws protect a person’s rights but cannot obstruct individual freedom and free action. It is because Section 497 (adultery) obstructed this, violated equality between man and woman, and acted against a woman’s self-respect, that it was struck down.

Systems that proclaim to protect dharma and parallel moral systems determine crime. Father, husband, son, owner, religious leader, caste elder, village elder, along with systems that claim to protect society, use rules in their own interest and judge the morality of everything. This system will never support the poor, women, Dalits, minorities and other vulnerable sections, but prescribe rules for them.

These forces are more powerful than law. Law needs evidence, but these forces need only authority to dictate to men. Stronger than law, quicker than law, we witness their violence on people. When a married woman is caught by her husband, she is subjected to violence. If a married man is caught by his wife, he is not subjected to violence, his friend is. If the woman acts with free will, she is responsible; if the man acts with free will, it is still the woman who is responsible. We find this prejudice in many forms. The recent MeToo campaign is an example. Many women spoke on the MeToo platform on sexual violence inflicted on them, after remaining silent for many years. We observe men attacking these women. Men speak about their rights, ask for evidence of the women’s accusations, and stress the necessity for women to think in a ‘democratic fashion’.

Mankind is travelling towards civilisation. This route is immutable. Every system is subject to this change. But even progressive forces which believe this are unable to tolerate changes in marital relations.

Advertising

Monogamy is an illusion. We find repression and domination in some form in it. Humans should be able to choose each other not from fear or insecurity, but from security. As Telugu writer Kodavatiganti Kutumba Rao says, laws cannot protect a woman. Laws that enable justice and morality should be curtailed when ethical values and culture among humans strengthen. At this time, tradition will do the work law should.