Delhi loves eating momos. But when it comes to insulting someone from Northeast India, selling momo becomes a racist slur. The recent incident of racism in Delhi, where three women from Arunachal Pradesh were racially attacked by a couple in Malviya Nagar, who used the twin tools of food and occupation to humiliate them, reveals a lot about this racist mentality. This incident not only highlights India’s attitude towards the Northeast and its people, but also makes us think about labour, gender and care.

Food has been a historical tool for the marginalisation of oppressed communities, especially from Northeast India. Anthropologist Dolly Kikon looks at how food becomes a site to reproduce racism and police marginalised bodies. Food from Northeast India is often ignored from hostel menus, state functions and public ceremonies. On top of that, there is misrepresentation. The much-loved momo is seen as a northeastern delicacy, with a homogenous understanding of its food culture. However, it is simultaneously used as a tool to humiliate people from the region. Over-availability of momo across Delhi’s street corners strips it of the labour that goes into its production. With that labour invisibilised, the whole process is reduced to the ethnic identity of the producer.