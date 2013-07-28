Individuals and issues that are making and faking news

Mixed Doubles

There are some things in life that are inextricably linked,from people to places and events; prime examples being Raj Kapoor and Nargis,Nehru and Edwina,Asterix and Obelisk,Tweedledum and Tweedledee,Mrs G and the Emergency,food and wine,cricket and Lords,and Romeo and Juliet,to name a few. Of late,that list has expanded exponentially as political and economic couplings along with social intercourse enters a divisive phase. Here are some examples of the new pairings.

Rajnath Singh and Narendra Modi

The immovable object and the irresistible force. Singhs ardent embrace of Modi could rival any bromance conjured up in Bollywood now that he has shown up in America to plead Modis case for a US visa. Within some sections of the BJP,he may have been portrayed as the villain,but by outsourcing his support for the Gujarat strongman to overseas friends of the BJP,hes clearly seeking broader horizons,the only hitch being that his rejection of English and endorsement of Sanskrit means that his electoral (Devanagari) script could find itself lost in translation.

Amartya Sen and Jagdish Bhagwati

In academia,its seen as the father of all battles  two renowned Indian economists,one from Harvard,the other Columbia,engaged in a duel over which economic model is best for India. Its a noble debate and has divided opinion as sharply as the rupees fall. But now its entered a rather ignoble phase thanks to the media obsession with Modi,taking the debate into an entirely different arena,and brought in some unwelcome external factors like Bharat Ratnas and electoral preferences. The only positive is that both antagonists have finally agreed on one issue,also to do with Gujarats leading model,Modi (that they wont vote for him).

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

As Bollywood rivalries go,this one was a blockbuster. Two superstars,one a superhulk in a supersulk over who spat on who and why. The spat turned ugly for the first few reels but then,like the ending of all the movies the two have starred in,everybody kisses,hugs and makes up. The sequel,however,could see more action sequences and suspense dramas since the issue is now the subject of heated debates on TV channels. Clearly,The End is not near.

Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh

The duo have forged a successful power equation for almost a decade even though its obvious that official hierarchies do not apply when push comes to shove,quite appropriately considering it is well known who did all the shoving and pushing at the start of the relationship in 2004. The all-powerful Congress president and the mild-mannered technocrat are odd chairfellows,as contrasting as a.m. and p.m.,but Singh is clearly a man of proven Gandhian values and its also very clear which Gandhi he values the most. On current form,the partnership looks like it may be coming to an end but the inside story on its dynamics will remain one of the enduring mysteries of Indian politics since both speak so little anyway.

Mayawati and Mulayam Singh

The two perennial opponents,both equally formidable,one being a former wrestler and wily deal-maker,the other with the secret power of the handbag and the elephant as her signature symbol. Quite appropriate considering her towering stature among the weaker sections of the voting public. A former prime minister termed her rise as a miracle of democracy although Mulayam calls it something quite different and even defamatory. Both face questions of disproportionate assets but hers is quite elephantine in scope and size while his remains at the discretion of the CBI. With Mulayams political heir proving a damp squib,the battle of the titans will remain the one guaranteed to provide the richest entertainment.

Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar

They constitute the long and the short of Indian cricket,having played together in testing times,and having stayed together in a record-breaking partnership as commentators,contracted to the BCCI for figures that should make their accountants very happy but others term as spot-fixing. Undeterred,its now Sunnys day as he shuttles to another sport as co-owner of a franchise in the Indian Badminton League,which has already created quite a racket,leading to demands for a DRS,something that both Sunny and Shastri have repeatedly rejected.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App