Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Miranda House sexual harassment incident: As a former student, I feel no surprise, only frustration

For the young woman in the college, such incidents happen at every Diwali mela and college fest

I passed out of Miranda House in 2018 and for three years, I witnessed this kind of misogyny first-hand at every Diwali mela, department fest and college fest. (Facebook/Miranda House)

As a video of men climbing over my alma mater, Miranda House’s walls and proceeding to harass the women once inside the Diwali mela organised by the college on October 14 went viral, it caused outrage on social media. Many expressed their anger and disgust at the audacity of the scores of men entering a space considered safe for women. What was apparent was that they could not – or did not — see these women as human beings.

For me and several of my friends, however, this event failed to generate any strong feelings, except for a deep-seated frustration that borders on cynicism at how things just never, ever seem to change.

I passed out of Miranda House in 2018 and for three years, I witnessed this kind of misogyny first-hand at every Diwali mela, department fest and college fest. My friends and I would get dressed up, ready to relax and eat some good food, only to have our mood ruined by some “man” (we used this word with a level of scorn and contempt that alarmed our male friends) who seemed never to have interacted with someone from another gender.

By my second year, the charm of attending concerts and having fun at these events had worn off, and was replaced by a sense of fear and annoyance at the “har saal ka jhamela”. When I was in my first year, a man masturbated next to a friend during a concert at the college fest, and I will never forget her traumatised look. “He was grinning like a madman when I looked back to see what was happening,” she told us afterwards, her voice shaking with tears.

Miranda House might be the “best college” in India. It has a long list of accomplished alumni and can be a life-changing experience for many like me year after year. But it seems, in the

imagination of some men, the college has only one purpose – as a place full of “easy”, “loose”, and “available” women. This thinking manifests itself every time a fest, a mela, or even a paper presentation event rolls around.

We have been asked countless offensive things by men and women who came across as pleasant people to talk to at first. These questions range from “do your professors brainwash you into feminism and lesbianism?” to “are girls studying at Miranda called Mi-r***i?” ( the latter, an offensive Hindi word for prostitute).

One would think that things change, even if at a glacial pace. But when it comes to perceiving a college as “infamous” for producing independent women who are unafraid to speak their minds, we seem to be stuck. And of course, it’s not just about Miranda House. The recent incident where a schoolgirl asked an IAS officer about easy access to sanitary pads and was angrily told, “will you ask for condoms next?”, is proof that our society does not see anything wrong with reducing assertive, questioning women to their sexualities in the most degrading manner possible.

What could possibly be the solution? I am tired of hearing and saying that we need to educate our boys, we need to raise them better, and we need to change our mindsets – at this point, these statements are little more than white noise. How can we expect to change young children and raise them better when we can barely discipline the ones setting an example for the kids? How can we conveniently pass the baton to the future generation when we are incapable of changing the people around us?

I don’t have the answers to this problem. Maybe next year, when another student is harassed in another women’s college by a man who sees her only as a sexual object, I’ll have one ready.

arushi.bhaskar@indianexpress.com

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:03:14 pm
