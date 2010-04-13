Mind your Zs and Qs

Whats a word? Scrabble has been bound up in that existential question since the game exploded into prominence more than a half-century ago.
The rules on the inside cover of the box,written by the games inventor,Alfred Butts,and its first marketer,James Brunot,are explicit: Any words found in a standard dictionary are permitted except those capitalised,those designated as foreign words,abbreviations and words requiring apostrophes or hyphens.
The interpretation of those rules,however,has been anything but simple. This past week,outrage sounded worldwide after reports,which proved untrue,that Scrabble would permit the use of proper nouns. The linguistic dust-up was only the latest in the games history.
WHICH DICTIONARY? When Scrabble took off in the 1950s,disputes arose over whether words like ma and pa were permissible. Mr. Brunot declined requests to endorse a dictionary. Its only a game, he told Life magazine in 1953.
Two early enthusiasts,Jacob Orleans and Edmund Jacobson,tore a Funk & Wagnalls dictionary in half and compiled a list of 30,000 words they found useful for Scrabble. By the 1970s,Funk & Wagnalls was the de facto word source for competitive play.
But that book included foreign words like ja and nyet, and it was clunky; common words were hidden in long lists starting with un or re. In 1978,the first Official Scrabble Players Dictionary,compiled from five standard college dictionaries,was published. It resolved countless disputes,but created others.
THE NO-NO LIST. In 1993,a Virginia woman was horrified to find jew in the O.S.P.D.,defined as to bargain with an offensive term. Her complaints led Hasbro,Scrabbles North American owner,and Merriam-Webster,publisher of the players dictionary,to delete several dozen words,among them jesuit, libber and fart.
Competitive Scrabblers revolted on the board,words are devoid of meaning and a compromise was reached. The expurgated OSPD would be for home and school play. Club and tournament play would use a book listing every word,including the dirty ones,sans definitions. (One Scrabbler sells a laminated bookmark of the banned words. Its called the Poo List,after one of them.)
THE SCHISM. While Scrabble in North America is governed by the Official Club and Tournament World List,or OWL,the rest of world uses a more expansive list,Collins Scrabble Words,a combination of the OWL and Britains Collins English Dictionary. For decades,American and Canadian players competing abroad have had to learn thousands of additional words and forget them while at home.
Advocates love the international games lexical inclusiveness and enhanced scoring potential (more words equals more chances for points). Opponents resent having to learn hundreds of new words to keep playing at a basic level. In a referendum,North American players rejected the international lexicon. Today,a few American tournaments include an international-words division.
CLEANSING THE BOOK. While some players support a bigger lexicon,others want a cleaner one. Typical Scrabble enthusiasts are good spellers who find implausibilities on nearly every page of the OSPD, says Dan Pratt of Russett,Md.,a retired mathematician and linguist who hopes to publish a revised word list to compete with the existing one. His reasoning: The initial OSPD relied on several standard college dictionaries dating to as early as 1963. It has been updated three times,most recently in 2006,resulting in the addition of thousands of words. Only a handful,however,have been removed. So Scrabble allows many words that cant be found in any 21st-century American college dictionary.
Words cited by Mr. Pratt include al (defined in the OSPD as an East Indian tree),oxid (an alternate spelling of oxide) and toadless (having no toads). He even noted that one word,knesset (the Israeli parliament),is listed in all the dictionaries used to update the OSPD except one as,yes,a proper noun.
Fatsis is the author of Word Freak: Heartbreak,Triumph,Genius and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players.
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App
- Jitu Rai books Rio 2016 berth
Jitu finished behind South Korea’s double Olympic Champion Jin Jongoh in a closely contested final. ..
- For Lionel Messi,time is the best medicine in World Cup year
Barcelona and Argentina will do well to wait for the 27-year old to return to full fitness...
- Al-Qaeda militants in Iraq claim Falluja as independent state’
In one area of Falluja,a militant said over a mosque loudspeaker,"We are Gods rule on Earth."..