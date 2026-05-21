A country that once produced student revolutionaries now produces meme administrators with anonymous profile pictures and insomnia. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has already crossed 11 million followers on Instagram. Young Indians are willingly calling themselves cockroaches with the enthusiasm earlier generations reserved for engineering colleges, cricket, or nationalism.

There is something embarrassing about the whole thing. That embarrassment matters.

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Humiliation before ideology

The trigger, ironically, came from one of the country’s most powerful institutions. When remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India comparing frustrated young people to cockroaches began circulating online, the internet reacted with unusual speed. Millions did not merely feel insulted. They felt recognised.

That emotional distinction explains the CJP phenomenon better than most political analysis can.

A cockroach survives inside hostile architecture. It adapts to contempt. It learns invisibility. It lives close to systems while remaining unwanted by them. For large sections of educated young Indians trying to survive unstable employment, family pressure, loneliness, collapsing attention spans, and permanent economic uncertainty, the metaphor landed with disturbing accuracy.

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For years, the country has been producing a very specific kind of child: Over-coached and emotionally managed through performance metrics. Children whose hobbies became resume material before they became memories. Those sent to coding camps at 11, public-speaking workshops at 13, IIT-JEE coaching at 15, even LinkedIn internships before adulthood.

A generation raised on the mythology of merit entered a labour market that resembled an endless elimination round. Entrance examinations acquired the emotional texture of public punishment. Recruitment interviews felt like reality television auditions conducted inside fluorescent office buildings. Degree requirements multiplied. Salary packages remained stagnant. Young Indians learnt to speak fluently about “growth” while wondering whether adulthood itself had become financially unworkable.

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The “cockroach” comment came at a time when they learnt irony is useful. Irony protects dignity because it leaves an escape route. If sincerity collapses, the speaker can retreat behind humour. A meme carries emotional deniability. Hope does not. That instinct now sits underneath large sections of Indian internet culture. Many young Indians are politically expressive without being politically trusting. This often gets mistaken for apathy. If you look closer, it is exhaustion.

The generation after optimism

Millennials inherited traces of optimism from a country still narrating economic rise as inevitability. They attended protests, signed petitions, wrote lengthy Facebook posts about constitutional morality, and believed participation impacts thought processes. Disillusionment hit them soon.

Gen Z grew up watching idealism decay in public. Their political memory begins where millennial optimism collapsed. No event represents that emotional transition more sharply than the rise and transformation of the Aam Aadmi Party. It is difficult now to explain what the first AAP moment felt like in Indian cities between 2011 and 2013. Not electorally, psychologically. For a brief period, politics stopped smelling old.

Young professionals who had treated politics as contaminated suddenly volunteered with intensity.

Anti-corruption rhetoric acquired the emotional energy of collective cleansing. The movement flattered the Indian middle class by suggesting educated urban citizens could repair the republic through sincerity and moral clarity.

That fantasy did not survive contact with power. Familiar patterns returned, and an entire urban generation experienced political heartbreak. The Indian middle-class that refuses to perform heartbreak openly unless romance is involved redirected disappointment into sarcasm and career planning.

Something remained unresolved after AAP. The country moved on before the emotional transaction finished.

Politics after shame

In contemporary India’s emotional architecture, shame has become politically central. Shame about unemployment. Shame about moving back home at thirty. Shame about earning less than school friends. Shame about not “cracking” life on schedule. The Cockroach Janta Party phenomenon understands humiliation instinctively. And that is exactly why it spread like wildfire.

Traditional political messaging still assumes citizens want inspiration. What large sections of young Indians want is recognition of their exhaustion and the emotional violence buried beneath aspirational Indian life. Most political parties misunderstand internet culture because they interpret memes as marketing tools rather than emotional signals. Real internet humour emerges from collective discomfort.

The collapse of seriousness inside political culture matters because it signals declining emotional faith in institutions. Nepal’s recent political turbulence emerged after years of institutional fatigue among younger populations. Public cynicism appeared long before electoral disruption did. Institutions rarely recognise the moment people stop respecting them emotionally.

The joke before the rupture

The Cockroach Janta Party may disappear within months. Internet movements often burn intensely and collapse without consequence. But dismissing it entirely would be foolish because something about this absurdity feels historically real.

The establishment may completely miss what is forming underneath because it will first appear unserious. Political moods often enter public life disguised as comedy because comedy lowers society’s defences. People laugh before realising they are confessing something.

A country that once produced idealists now produces exhausted young people calling themselves cockroaches online.

That sounds ridiculous.

Until suddenly it does not.

Surendran is journalist, writer and entrepreneur