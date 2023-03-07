Migrant workers’ scare in Tamil Nadu: How the state became a destination for inter-state migrants

Written by Sushovan Dhar

Disconcerting news about Hindi-speaking workers in Tamil Nadu has been in the air in the last few weeks. Such stories did their rounds on social media much before they hit local or national headlines.

It all started when two videos allegedly showing migrant workers being beaten up went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups. Amidst a string of rumours and accusations, images of migrant workers queuing up for trains in different parts of the state added fuel to the whole story.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly ruled out any anti-migrant hysteria, admitting that workers from north India were integral to the development of the state’s infrastructure. The police registered a case against four persons, including BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao and two journalists, on charges of spreading false news over the alleged attacks on migrant workers in the state. The state hosts over a million migrant workers, with the bulk of them concentrated in Chennai and its industrial satellites of Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The remaining are mainly based in the textile and industrial hubs of Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode. Indeed, the hotel industry, textile and infrastructure, are heavily dependent on migrant workers.

Historically, Tamil Nadu used to be the source of migrant workers, mainly to Karnataka and Kerala, and to a lesser extent, Andhra Pradesh. However, with increased industrialisation and urbanisation in the 1990s, the state began to experience labour shortages in the manufacturing and service sectors. This drew workers from the country’s backward industrial zones, mainly from the north and east. What began as a trickle has grown to become the most important source of labour supply. The entire manufacturing and service sectors in Chennai are increasingly reliant on migrant labour. There is no doubt that a large segment of these workers is engaged in precarious work with little job security or decent pay. Nevertheless, such informal employment is comparatively attractive to workers who have very little access to most forms of livelihood in their home states. In the words of one such worker, “In Chennai, we are paid Rs 400 to Rs 600 for a day’s work, compared to Rs 75 to Rs 100 in Bihar.” In effect, Tamil Nadu, from being a source of migrant workers, has evolved into a destination state for a bulk of informal sector workers. Chennai is a destination for 4 per cent of the inter-state migrants in this country.

The ever-expanding employment of migrant workers in various sectors across the state poses challenges. Employers primarily choose migrant workers as they work for much lower wages as compared to local people. In the case of the construction industry, a migrant worker can be hired for Rs 600 per day, whereas the latter demands a daily wage of Rs 1,100–1,200. Secondly, outsiders are less likely to self-organise for collective demands for increased wages, social security, or decent work conditions. This has resulted in discontent among a section of local people. However, it is unlikely that such disquiet has led to organised hatred against migrants.

The Tamil Nadu police and state officials, as well as fact-checkers, have pointed out that the circulated videos depict situations that did not occur in the state or are unrelated to the claims being made. However, industry experts say that such campaigns have created fear among migrant workers, some of whom are leaving the state. Fact-checkers have pointed out that the videos were of other situations, and not from Tamil Nadu. These clips, some of which are old, were from Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka and had nothing to do with the false claims of assaults on Hindi-speaking workers.

Secondly, investigations by both government agencies and others have not found enough evidence of targeted attacks against migrants in the state. Experts believe that the employers of migrant workers are influential in the state. It is unlikely that they will sit back and watch developments that impact their industries.

The state government has taken measures to assure non-Tamil workers. It must initiate proper inquiries about this spate of undesirable incidents and punish the real culprits. It must also ensure that, beyond measures of physical protection, the migrant workers are paid minimum wages and receive social security benefits. This will also help erase tensions between “us” and “them”.

The writer is director, India Labourline