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What my mid-life identity shift looked like

While my career had given me a deep sense of purpose and direction, it, over the years, had become my dominant identity. So much so that I struggled to draw out the ‘person’ I was in social and casual settings

mid-life identity, mid-life identity shift, What mid-life identity shift looked like, mid-life crisis, control mid-life crisis, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsI have often introduced myself as someone who ‘wears many hats …’, a tip-off to the many professional identities I have built. Yet, as I discovered at the cusp of mid-life, my biggest identity shift was a rebalancing that brought forth the ‘person’ within.
Written by: Karishma S Kaushik
5 min readJul 19, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

I woke up thinking of the evening that had been. A farmhouse party with friends, that is, my husband’s friends and their partners. An early start to the evening. A riverside sunset with a glass of kokum sherbet. Splash time in the pool and table tennis. Delicious snacks passed around. Followed by dinner.

It had, in many ways, been familiar. I had known these friends for years. We had met on many occasions. Evenings had played out similarly. And yet, this one felt different.

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