Recently, Microsoft announced that 60,000 employees would be offered voluntary separation; there is also a constant flow of news about layoffs in many parts of the world, and occasionally, in India. These have raised fears of a bleak future for many job seekers and uncertainty for many young professionals in the early stages of their careers in services organisations. Is this fear warranted and if so, what steps can the youth take to find and hold on to jobs in the uncertain new world?

The fear of large-scale job losses is neither entirely imaginary nor completely justified. AI is already changing the nature of work, and some jobs are at genuine risk of disappearing. However, the available evidence also suggests that many jobs will be transformed rather than eliminated, and new occupations may emerge. The real challenge is for Gen Z to prepare themselves for the new demands of jobs where they will be surrounded by AI performing all repetitive tasks and they are trained to play the “human in the loop” role. To stay relevant, they have to add value through their contextual understanding and judgment.