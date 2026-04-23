This is domestic politics, utterly heedless of any potential implications in terms of relations with the countries being insulted, and Trump is equally capable of praising “the great Indian people” tomorrow.

Once upon a time in America, there was a political movement that railed against immigrants, was terrified of the influence of the Pope, and famously, knew nothing. If that seems too on the nose, there are a few distinctions that can be drawn with the present moment: The Know Nothings rose to prominence in the mid-19th century in opposition to large-scale Irish and German Catholic immigration to the US, and sought to defend the dominance of Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

That such European immigrants faced a backlash from “nativist” Americans for decades is well known. But not, it seems to radio “shock jock” Michael Savage, who, in a screed shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, blithely elides this history: “The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated… and became Americans in the melting pot.” Yes, they did, in the face of attacks from those who didn’t want them even dipping a finger in the pot. But according to Savage, immigrants today, from “China or India or some other hellhole on the planet”, are failing to integrate.