Often referred to as ‘the greatest entertainer of all time’, Michael Jackson lived a life that was as messy as it was magical. It was marked by a combination of phenomenal success as a global star and unimaginable lows caused by scandals and legal troubles. His dramatic life story and incredible musical legacy, layered with many contradictions, insecurities, health complications, and tragedies, are not easy to capture in a single narrative for the big screen. So, when the Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael, a biographical drama about his life and artistry, throws the spotlight on a child prodigy with boundless talent transforming into a near-supernatural performer in a stadium filled with fans, it comes across as a calculated creative decision.

Though it has emerged as one of the highest-grossing biographical films of all time and praised for its performances, the film has also drawn criticism for its sanitised gaze. Rarely has a cultural force of such magnitude faced the level of public scrutiny and allegations that Jackson did. Once crowned the “King of Pop”, he also suffered the ignominy of being called “Wacko Jacko”. The movie does not attempt to address all those contradictions that defined his life. Instead, it leans heavily into nostalgia and spectacle — choosing to celebrate Jackson’s talent and super stardom.

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In fact, as per reports, the movie had initially dramatised a 1993 child sexual abuse lawsuit against Jackson. The makers removed these sequences after discovering a clause in the settlement with the young accuser that barred the depiction or mention of him in film or television. Even though changes in the script and reshoots escalated the production cost considerably, the final theatrical version has paid off. The film ends with a high, with Jackson gliding on the stage while performing ‘Bad’ to an ecstatic crowd, and, before the end credits roll, “His Story Continues” appears on the screen.

Should the film not have steered clear of the complexities of his life? While Jackson was a charismatic performer who spent hours in rehearsals perfecting his anti-gravity lean, backslide, and vocal rendition, he also battled with deep sadness, trauma, and judgement. His conduct, unusual private life at Neverland, and sexuality were questioned. Even at the height of his fame, he remained enigmatic and reclusive, while his sequined glove — worn to conceal vitiligo patches — along with his military jackets and fedora, became enduring pop culture symbols. The movie retains most of the enigma and illusion he wanted to create.

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It has also ensured that Michael moonwalks his way back into pop culture conversations, fuelled by social media tributes and the circulation of old interview clips. A heartwarming Michael hat-tip moment, however, came from the ongoing French Open tournament where Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka engaged in a playful dance-off. After Djokovic did a moonwalk on the stadium’s steps, Sabalenka responded with zombie dance moves from ‘Thriller’.

Jackson, nearly 17 years after his death, is now trending on several music streaming platforms. Recently, perhaps to capitalise on the resurgence of interest in the pop star, Netflix announced the release of a docuseries, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, on June 3, about the trial he faced in 2005 and was acquitted of all charges. Though this move was met with a backlash by the pop star’s fans, it will most likely be widely watched.

The pop star’s popularity has stood the test of time. The fascination with Jackson lies in his extraordinary talent. From an early age, he inspired awe with his dynamic vocal range — expressive, soulful, and technically extraordinary. He possessed the rare ability to sing flawlessly while executing highly athletic choreography that remains groundbreaking. Regarded as a visionary, he converted music videos into cinematic short films. For the 18-minute video of his 1987 hit ‘Bad’, he roped in Martin Scorsese on board as director. Post the success of ‘Billie Jean’, he made MTV cave and end its discriminatory policy of not showing Black artists’ work. Known for his business acumen, in 1985, he acquired the publishing rights to 251 Beatles’ compositions.

Though Jackson stayed away from the media for a significant part of his life, he was aware of the chatter about his personal life. Delivering his 1993 Grammy Legend Award speech, Jackson sounded both triumphant and wounded. “I wasn’t aware that the world thought I was so weird and bizarre. But when you grow up as I did, in front of 100 million people from the age of 5, you’re automatically different,” said the global superstar, resplendent in a pearl-studded ivory military jacket, and added how his “childhood was completely taken away” from him.

Jackson did not have an easy life. The version that Michael chooses to show is largely celebratory, leaving viewers with the image of an artist whose boundary-pushing brilliance co-existed with his personal struggles. It will be interesting to watch how Michael 2 — likely to focus on the next phase of his career that witnessed tremendous global success of Dangerous and HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I — will unfold.

The writer is associate editor, The Indian Express. alaka.sahani@expressindia.com