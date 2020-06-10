Credit where it isn’t due

There is a tendency among the Congress top-brass to go on claiming credit for even the sun rising. Every government works through schemes and initiatives. The Congress did not invent the idea of schemes, nor did it invent governance. (File Photo) There is a tendency among the Congress top-brass to go on claiming credit for even the sun rising. Every government works through schemes and initiatives. The Congress did not invent the idea of schemes, nor did it invent governance. (File Photo)

Sonia Gandhi’s United Progressive Alliance government had a reverse Midas touch. Everything they touched turned corrupt, ineffective or both. This was the case with the MGNREGA. In 2014, like the UPA’s corrupt governance model, their version of MGNREGA too ended. Since then, with consistent reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rendered the MGNREGA fundamentally different by making it productive, effective and worker-friendly.

There is a tendency among the Congress top-brass to go on claiming credit for even the sun rising. Every government works through schemes and initiatives. The Congress did not invent the idea of schemes, nor did it invent governance.

When India reached 100 per cent rural sanitation coverage, some people in the Congress argued that the Modi government was not the first to build toilets. If Congress governments had done their work, they wouldn’t have left the nation with just 39 per cent rural sanitation coverage. It was the Modi government that took this to 100 per cent in just five years through Swachh Bharat. It’s the same story of neglect with electrification, laying optic fibres to reach villages and other projects left lifeless by the UPA.

The idea of job guarantee schemes has been known to Indians since the 1970s, something Sonia Gandhi may not be aware of. Still, since she is hungry for credit, here is something she can be given credit for. Independent studies by Paul Niehaus and Sandip Sukthankar (2013) and Imbert Clement and John Papp (2014), found rampant corruption in MGNREGA.

The last six years of PM Modi’s government have brought transparency and credibility to this otherwise failing scheme through a series of reforms.

The debate on the implementation of MGNREGA should be seen in the light of a recent acknowledgement made by Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on how leakages have been plugged. The agenda of 100 per cent direct benefits’ transfer was aggressively pushed. This ensured that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s famous remark about 85 paise being siphoned off is now reaching the hands of the poor. Almost 8.46 crore accounts are seeded with Aadhaar now as against 76 lakh in January 2014 — an 11-fold jump. Also, 99 per cent of wages are now being paid through the electronic fund management system as against 37 per cent in 2013-14, again, a quantum jump.

It is interesting, but not surprising that Sonia Gandhi’s party led a government that generated only 34 per cent of MGNREGA payments on time, but chooses to advise the Modi government when the fact is 99 per cent of payments are generated in a timely manner now.

The 60:40 wage material ratio is now maintained at the district level rather than gram panchayat level to ensure better planning and durable assets. Emphasis is on using funds for water conservation and sustainability works. Almost 67 per cent of the funds are used for natural resource management. Dug wells and ponds are adding to farmer income. Almost 15 million hectares of land has been treated under water conservation works. An independent study done by the Institute of Economic Growth (2018) said that only 0.5 per cent of national resource management works done under MGNREGA were found to be unsatisfactory.

In her article (‘This isn’t BJP vs Congress’, IE, June 8), Sonia Gandhi informs everyone that Swachh Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are pet schemes of the PM. So, she agrees, even if inadvertently, that the PM’s focus is on sanitation and housing for the poor. She also laments that MGNREGA is being integrated with these schemes. After all, the Congress loves silos where nothing gets done.

Taking up individual beneficiary works is part of the strategy for creating sustainable livelihoods. While these works were only 21.4 per cent of the total in 2014-15, they are now 67 per cent of the total. Dovetailing of MGNREGA funds with PMAY-G, providing significant wage employment to poor landless labour has helped provide both shelter and dignity.

In 2013-14, the average number of works completed was 25-30 lakh. During the last four years, the average annual works completed is 72 lakh. This shows productivity has doubled. Over 20.18 lakh farm ponds, 11.68 lakh Vermi/Nadep pits, 6.12 lakh soak pits, 6.08 lakh wells, 1.65 lakh goat sheds and 6.91 lakh cattle sheds were constructed during 2015-16 to 2020-21. This has helped crores of people find work while also benefitting other people in their villages in assets.

PM Modi has enhanced the allocation for MGNREGA by Rs 40,000 crore, raising the overall outlay to Rs 1,01,500 crore, which is thrice that in 2013-14. So, not only has he made it doubly productive but he is also pushing more money into the reformed scheme.

Anyway, since Sonia Gandhi is interested in discussing governments that undermine the work of their predecessors, it was a Congress government that scrapped pensions of those who opposed the Emergency. It was a Congress government that deprioritised iconic projects like the Golden Quadrilateral and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana that Atal Bihari Vajpayee started, and even sacked governors as soon as it came to power. The Congress’s only legacy is neglecting good initiatives, corrupting good initiatives and cheap vendetta.

This is the reason that the people have reduced the Congress to less than 10 per cent in the Lok Sabha. Yet, as one of Sonia Gandhi’s colleagues said, there’s no sultanate any more, but Congress party pretends as if they are sultans because of whom the country runs.

The writer is Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers’ welfare and Panchayati Raj

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.