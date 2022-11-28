Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe — the ugly becomes sublime in Week 1 of World Cup

There’s a word in football glossary that might seem a tad undignified for these pages. But it best captures the on-field chaos during Argentina’s must-win match against Mexico in the World Cup — “shithousery”.

The World Cup’s most attended match in 28 years saw tackles fly thick and fast, with players from both sides provoking each other with actions and words. The nervous Argentines pulled and pushed their opponents to stop them from advancing towards their goal. The fearless Mexicans returned the favour by clattering into the bodies of Argentine players every time they came close to the ball. Anywhere outside the stadium, the 22 men could’ve been booked for violence.

One man shone in the middle of all the s***housery — Leo Messi. Just after the hour-mark, the Argentine number 10 was afforded enough space around 25 yards from the goal. There was so much drama in the split-second action that followed – the dread on the faces of the Mexican defenders after realising their mistake, Messi calmly pulling the trigger and the goalkeeper’s desperate lunge – that could it be turned into a renaissance painting.

Geniuses come in various forms and there were four moments in the first week of the tournament that personified the World Cup’s four superheroes. If Messi’s superpower is to turn ugly into beautiful with only two touches, Cristiano Ronaldo’s is his street-smartness.

Dubbed “Penaldo” because a major chunk of his goals have come from spot kicks, Ronaldo showed earning a penalty is as critical a skill as converting it. Portugal’s match against Ghana was a grind, as the under-achieving African giants were unwilling to concede even an inch to the former European champions.

With the match ambling along for more than an hour, a ball was played in the direction of Ronaldo inside the Ghanaian box. The Portugal captain got there ahead of the defender, who was slightly late to respond and ended up catching Ronaldo’s foot. The contact was nothing in comparison to the assaults seen during the Argentina-Mexico match but, in the eyes of the referee, it was enough to merit a penalty, a decision that Ghana coach Otto Addo called a “special gift” to Portugal.

It took a briefing from FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) to explain the importance of the ability to draw a foul. “If you look at the penalty that Ronaldo got,” former Colombia goalkeeper and TSG panel member Faryd Mondragon told the media in Doha, “people can say what they want about this man, but the smartness and the ingenious thought to just being patient and wait for that split second to touch the ball first before you, and continue my leg so that your contact will hit my leg.”

“That,” Mondragon declared, “is total genius.”

Perhaps because cunningness is such an underrated virtue in football that Brazilian superstar Neymar is flogged by pundits, both the armchair kind as well as former players who now don that hat. Such are Neymar’s theatrics that he’d be rolling on the ground, clutching his ankle, in Qatar for a tackle he suffered four years ago in Russia.

Because of all his drama, the fear he generates in the opposition players isn’t talked about much. So otherworldly are his skills that the defenders feel the only way he can be stopped is by bringing him down physically. In the 68 minutes he’s been on the field in Qatar, Neymar is already the most-tackled player of the World Cup. One of the tackles left him with a swollen ankle, rendering him out of the rest of the group stage, but like a superhero who keeps coming back no matter the amount of physical abuse he suffers, Neymar will keep enduring and entertaining – that’s his genius.

Neymar has been called a “tramp” by his own club teammate at Paris St-Germain, Kylian Mbappe, who seems to possess Messi’s skills and Ronaldo’s desire. Only 23, Mbappe has already won a World Cup and seems determined to make France the first team to defend a World Cup in more than half a century.

He has the ability to make a sluggish France look spectacular and fill in the void left by the absence, due to injuries, of nearly half-a-dozen first-choice starting 11 players. He runs at such high speeds that an alternate career in sprinting awaits him. His sublime footwork could put a ballerina to shame. And his goal-scoring abilities are already being compared to some of the greatest who’ve graced the game.

He displayed all these traits during France’s 2-1 win over Denmark, which sealed their spot in the Round of 16. After scoring the first goal, Mbappe sprinted towards the corner, leapt over the advertising boards, celebrated with the fans and turned to the cameras. He had the expression of a man mystified that the world still does not recognise his genius.

