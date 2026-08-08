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Message from the young: We don’t feel at home

Any attempt to ‘fix’ education by treating it as a mechanical toy is sure to miss the sharp decline in institutional capacity

education reforms, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairsAny attempt to “fix” education by treating it as a mechanical toy is sure to miss the sharp decline in institutional capacity to make the young feel at home. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)
Written by: Krishna Kumar
6 min readAug 8, 2026 07:07 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 06:45 AM IST

Adult members of society are so used to being surrounded by the young that they often forget how different the young actually are. They think differently for a variety of reasons their parents don’t take seriously. For one thing, the young carry a different sense of history. Even if parents and teachers tell them what all happened before they were born, this knowledge stays marginal to their consciousness. What is central is the history they have seen unfolding since they were about 10 or 11 — the age when awareness bursts forth, and the intellectual capacity to make sense of the world starts to move to a new level.

Many speeches made by young participants of the recent protest carried the fury that collective presence in a crowded, narrow space allowed to erupt. The cramped and winding space itself became a symbol — of the absence of comfortable dialogue with the adult world despite its claims of concern for the future generation. While the nation dreams of making every nook and shrine tourist-ready, its own children have slipped from attention. Many speeches conveyed a sense of betrayal. This was further confirmed by the state’s use of brute power.

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