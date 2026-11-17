You can take a Bengali out of Bengal, but never the other way round. Scattered across the globe, we Bengalis recreate Durga Pujo wherever we are, from the US to Europe to Australia, not to mention every city in India. And we are more than welcoming to locals who want to join in. From dhunuchi nach to fish fry, we want to share every festive flavour. We boast of traffic jams in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park and Mumbai’s Shivaji Park during Pujo days as markers of our soft power. Public inconvenience? What’s that? It’s Pujo after all, and “we cannot keep calm”.

By now, you must be convinced that Bengalis love festivals and relish the chaos they bring along. Hold on, we will surprise you. Just wait for a month after Pujo and come to Bengal. It’s Chhath, a festival rooted in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh that has now crossed state and national boundaries, thanks to migration. Bengal is home to lakhs of migrants who flock to the river banks during Chhath to worship the Sun God.

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Mention Chhath at an adda and a section of the cosmopolitan Bengali bhadralok reveals its territorial instincts. Suddenly, the politically vocal intellectual from Golpark drops a word frequently used by the political forces he abhors: “Outsider”. Bengal is being “taken over” by Biharis, he says with a straight face. This man, who pulled all-nighters during Durga Pujo, hopping from one pandal to another, now questions the “civic sense” of people who burst crackers while going to the river at dawn. If you want to have more fun, draw a parallel between Chhath in Kolkata and Durga Pujo in other cities. The bhadralok glares at you and what follows is an argument for argument’s sake. One word is repeatedly used: “Culture”; as if it is some trophy Bengalis won in an intellectual tug-of-war, and no one else has it.

This year, the Railways managed to irk the bhadralok by decking up stations in Kolkata and Howrah for Chhath celebrations. The bhadralok asks: Why? Remind him that the whole city was decked up for Durga Pujo, roads were closed, metro services were extended, and he replies: “That’s different; it’s ‘our’ festival.”

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee’s remark that Bengalis are “now second category citizens in Bengal” and “this is the change” the state got by voting in the BJP plays to the bhadralok gallery. Unsurprisingly, Banerjee’s party colleague Mahua Moitra, with whom he shared a less-than-cordial equation until recently, earlier called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey a “Jharkhandi pitbull” as if “Jharkhandi” is a pejorative.

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The ruling BJP, as expected, has responded to Banerjee’s remark by poking at another fault line: Religion. Its leaders have flagged former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Eid prayers and stressed that Chhath is a “sanatani” festival after all. But merely castigating politicians for making political remarks would be missing the woods for the trees. They make polarising remarks because they know there are takers. The underlying truth remains unchanged: The Constitution allows any and every individual living anywhere in India to celebrate their festival. No amount of assumed cultural superiority can change that.

The bhadralok loves tags: To him, Biharis and Marwaris are “non-Bengalis” and Bengalis born outside Bengal “probashis”. He must smell the coffee and look at the family album: At least one of his relatives has built a home outside Bengal. And if people in other states decide to play the “outsider” card, the argumentative bhadralok would run out of arguments.

Back in 1970, Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri put the urban, upper-caste bhadralok’s gaze under scrutiny. (Ironically, Ray roped in Simi Garewal and “blackened” her to play a tribal woman). In Ray’s film, locals in Palamu have little voice and agency. Likewise, “non-Bengalis” living in Bengal for generations are still on the periphery of the universe of the bhadralok, who feels for refugees worldwide, but does not hesitate to deride Bihari migrants as “outsiders”. He proudly queues up at Nahoum’s for Christmas cakes, but hides his love for thekua while opposing Chhath in Bengal.

Cosmopolitanism cannot be a matter of convenience. You don’t want to join Chhath celebrations, don’t. But stop whining and, most importantly, don’t go asking for thekua.

The writer is deputy associate editor, The Indian Express. saikat.bose@expressindia.com