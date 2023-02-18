What men’s rights activists like Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan do not get

Written by Saurabh Nagpal

Having been a semi-professional cricketer in Delhi, I have spent a considerable amount of time in all-male spaces — I have been party to “locker room” conversations, where the veil of social courtesy comes off and misogyny, transphobia, homophobia and bullying are normalised. This is why, I can understand why so many men are attracted to the message of men’s rights activists today, when the impact of feminism is, arguably, steadily growing in society. This fear often stems from insecurity and anticipatory anxiety, bringing up fears of “threats” to men’s standing in society.

One of the most prominent of these activists is Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. He was recently in the news because the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) wants Peterson to undergo a media reeducation, alleging that some of his tweets are “degrading the profession” and raise questions over his abilities as a practitioner. Peterson, refusing to accept the CPO’s orders, is now facing the possibility of having his clinical licence revoked.

Some of the tweets in question: Deliberately misgendering Canadian actor, Elliot Page (a trans man), and attacking his right to self-determination of gender; Calling Yumi Nu, the first plus-size model of Asian descent to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2022, “[n]ot beautiful” and saying, “no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that”.

Peterson recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, who has also often been described as a men’s rights activist. Over the course of the episode, Peterson alleged that climate change activism is a fabricated cause used for energy price hikes around the globe and suggested that neither starvation nor transgender people “actually” exist.

Besides Peterson, a crop of other “men’s rights activists” have gained prominence recently, especially amongst young cishet men who are, arguably, the favourite audience of “role models” such as Rogan, Peterson, Andrew Tate, and the like. They claim to teach men how to be “men”, saying that the “masculine spirit is under assault.” This comes as validation to many who believe that society has become increasingly hostile to them. They view accountability and criticism as attempts that seek to seize their space, especially on matters relating to gender politics.

The secret to the success of the Rogans and Petersons of the world also lies in the language and rhetoric they use. They come across as rational individuals keen to sit down and listen to men’s problems. Peterson, for example, presents his arguments as “truth” that is backed by “science” and “fact”. Rogan, who is not as academically qualified as Peterson, comes across as a composed listener who wishes to accommodate beliefs that are apparently not mainstream. However, beneath their carefully created images and their relatable language, what they essentially tell their audience is that historic male dominance is either an exaggerated trope or the natural order of things, among a myriad of other half-baked opinions. Peterson and others like him help solidify the false narrative that the world is against young men today.

Men’s rights activists make much of the “crisis of masculinity”. But there is nothing new about this so-called crisis. Since the 19th century, as industrial capitalism grew, this “crisis” has been a regular feature of many societies. It has everything to do with the restrictive rules of patriarchal societies that set men on a path to achieving an unattainable ideal. Men are forced to be certain things: Strong, aggressive, breadwinners, patriarchs, saviours, protectors, stable, etc. There is no room to empathise, to accept failure, to be weak and vulnerable, to openly and effectively express emotions, to listen and understand before speaking, to explore and define yourself — to be comfortable in your skin.

Masculinity is not a fixed concept. Having questions about one’s masculinity should be acceptable, instead of being a cause for concern. However, don’t let your masculinity be defined by an average Joe, who, when speaking of “toxic masculinity” said, “There’s not a term for ‘toxic femininity’, right?” or a former professor who eulogises patriarchy and made-up hierarchies on his “battleground of ideas”.

For young men like me — many of whom are anxious about a rapidly-changing world — the solution lies in unlearning patriarchy, not re-learning it.

Nagpal is a sports writer