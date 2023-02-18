Menaka Guruswamy writes: Women’s Premier League marks a new beginning

In the absence of an IPL-like league till recently, despite the enhanced support it’s been receiving, the wealth for players that a private league generates was missing. As was missing the vast television audiences and rights revenues that private leagues generate. (Photo: C R Sasikumar)

The tagline was a familiar one, “26-year-old Indian cricketer signed by the Royal Challengers, Bangalore for 3.4 crore in player auction”. However, it was anything but familiar — for the cricketer in question was India’s star opening batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana was bought by the Royal Challengers, Bangalore for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma was secured by the UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. 19-year-old Shafali Verma was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

From March 4 to 24, six days after the Women’s T 20 World Cup ends in South Africa, cricket will embark on its historic first WPL season.

Administered by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), the WPL is valued at US$572 million and will comprise five teams in the inaugural version. These five teams will be one each from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Three of the owners also own teams in the men’s India Premier League. These are Reliance Industries which owns the Mumbai Indians, Diageo owns the Royal Challengers Bangalore and JSW GMR which owns the Delhi franchise of the IPL.

The WPL will comprise 22 games. The team that finishes top of the league will directly head to the finals with the second and third-placed teams, playing each other for a place in the finals. Lest one only dismisses this as WPL still having a way to go — investors have confidently bid a combined $572 million for it, with Reliance Industries acquiring global television and digital rights for $117 million.

This is a historic time for women’s cricket. It finally is moving away from decades of poor funding and indifference, which also included a time when top cricketers would be asked “who is your favourite male cricketer?” at a post-game conference after a tightly-fought match. To put it mildly, while men’s cricket is remarkably well-supported, women’s cricket has been its poorly supported and much-neglected sibling. The likes of Jhulan Goswami and Mitali Raj, who were amongst the finest exponents of the game and have retired, did not have the benefit of a WPL, and we didn’t have the privilege of seeing them play enough cricket games.