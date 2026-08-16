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Memories of Partition from a railway station in Delhi

The station witnessed thousands of Muslims saying goodbye forever to their homeland and their loved ones. From here, trains used to leave regularly for Lahore.

Memories of Partition, Memories of Partition from a Delhi railway station, Memories of Partition from a railway station in Delhi, Lodhi Colony Railway Station, Nationalism, constitution, Independence Day, Indian Independence, Independence Day celebrations, Independence Day india, Freedom, nationalism that evokes pride,editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsTrains between Delhi and Lahore began running from the second week of August 1947 and continued until 22 November 1947
Written by: Vivek Shukla
5 min readAug 16, 2026 07:02 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 06:55 AM IST

The quiet world of Lodhi Colony Railway Station sits far from the busy Lodhi Road. Silence hangs over the station. A deep sadness seems to be the permanent mood. One cannot help but wonder whether this melancholy comes from the cries it heard during Partition. The station witnessed thousands of Muslims saying goodbye forever to their homeland and their loved ones. From here, trains used to leave regularly for Lahore.

The family of the former Pakistani fast bowler and now well-known cricket commentator Sikander Bakht also took the train to Pakistan from Lodhi Colony Railway Station. His father, Jawan Bakht (referred to as J Bakht), lived in Karol Bagh and had studied at St Stephen’s College for some time. The cricket world came to know Sikander Bakht when he took eight Indian wickets for sixty-nine runs in a test match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium during the 1979-80 series. On that visit, he also went to Karol Bagh to see the old family house and touched its every wall. Sikander Bakht recalls that his family was not completely sure about shifting to Pakistan. There were differences of opinion. In the end, they decided to move. By then, riots had broken out in Delhi.

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