A crisis is unfolding in classrooms worldwide. The World Bank states that nearly 70 per cent of children in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) cannot read a simple text by age 10, pointing to deeper failures beyond schooling. Literacy is not built in classrooms alone but is shaped in early years, reflecting a shift from education to governance. In India, this is reflected in efforts to strengthen platforms such as Anganwadis. Initiatives like Early Childhood Care and Education kits in Uttar Pradesh signal a move to embed early learning within frontline systems, recognising that foundational skills must be built well before children enter school.

Within this broader context, Meghalaya’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) model offers an instructive example. The state faces intersecting risks like high maternal mortality, widespread anaemia among women and children, low rural institutional deliveries, and gaps in antenatal care, compounded by poverty, remoteness, and low trust in health systems. Critically, with nearly one-fifth of its population under six, early childhood becomes central to its development trajectory. Recognising the interlinked nature of nutrition, health, and developmental delays, it has adopted a systems-based ECD Mission that integrates services and prioritises early, coordinated action to improve long-term human-capital outcomes