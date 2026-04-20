Opinion Meghalaya’s response to the crisis in the classroom is worth learning from
Children’s skills are best observed in natural, relational contexts, not sterile clinical settings. Early identification allows for low-cost, home-based interventions that can significantly alter developmental trajectories.
A crisis is unfolding in classrooms worldwide. The World Bank states that nearly 70 per cent of children in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) cannot read a simple text by age 10, pointing to deeper failures beyond schooling. Literacy is not built in classrooms alone but is shaped in early years, reflecting a shift from education to governance. In India, this is reflected in efforts to strengthen platforms such as Anganwadis. Initiatives like Early Childhood Care and Education kits in Uttar Pradesh signal a move to embed early learning within frontline systems, recognising that foundational skills must be built well before children enter school.
Within this broader context, Meghalaya’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) model offers an instructive example. The state faces intersecting risks like high maternal mortality, widespread anaemia among women and children, low rural institutional deliveries, and gaps in antenatal care, compounded by poverty, remoteness, and low trust in health systems. Critically, with nearly one-fifth of its population under six, early childhood becomes central to its development trajectory. Recognising the interlinked nature of nutrition, health, and developmental delays, it has adopted a systems-based ECD Mission that integrates services and prioritises early, coordinated action to improve long-term human-capital outcomes
Early childhood development is no longer viewed as a narrow social-sector concern but as a cornerstone of human capital formation, equity, and long-term economic growth. Research from the Harvard Centre on the Developing Child has shown that brain development is a cumulative, experiential process that begins before birth and is most rapid in the first five years of life. Neural circuits governing language, cognition, emotional regulation, and executive function are built sequentially, simple connections first, followed by more complex ones, creating either a strong or fragile foundation for lifelong learning, health, and productivity.
Adequate nutrition, responsive caregiving, protection from toxic stress, and opportunities for early learning strengthen this foundation. Conversely, deprivation and chronic stress disrupt early development. Intervening late in this trajectory is inefficient and inequitable. Global frameworks like the WHO-UNICEF-World Bank’s Nurturing Care Framework also emphasise five integrated pillars: Good health, adequate nutrition, responsive caregiving, security and safety, and opportunities for early learning.
Despites early interventions yielding the highest returns of any investment across the life course, in LMICs this remains fragmented, reactive, and poorly integrated.
Meghalaya’s Guide for Monitoring Child Development (GMCD) is designed to support early identification of developmental delays among children aged 1-42 months. Instead of relying on testing or rigid checklists, trained frontline workers, ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, nurses, or paediatricians, engage caregivers in open-ended dialogue about how children play, communicate, move, relate, and manage simple self-care tasks. Caregivers are treated as co-observers and experts on their own children. This approach reflects a critical insight from developmental science: Children’s skills are best observed in natural, relational contexts, not sterile clinical settings. Early identification allows for low-cost, home-based interventions that can significantly alter developmental trajectories.
Preliminary data from Meghalaya’s GMCD rollout is promising. More than 80 per cent of assessed children showed no visible developmental delay, while around 12 per cent were identified as needing follow-up support, and a small proportion reflected uncertainty requiring closer monitoring.
This approach also involves a shift from top-down service delivery to decentralised leadership and grassroots agency. Frontline workers are empowered and communities are engaged through Village Health Councils and Self-Help Groups, building sustainable pathways to improved child outcomes.
This model is effective because it brings together three mutually reinforcing elements within a single governance framework. First, it embeds robust evidence from neuroscience and developmental research into routine service delivery. Second, it integrates health, nutrition, and early learning systems. Third, it decentralises implementation. This ensures that early interventions are timely, culturally sensitive, and scalable.
Saxena is a public health and development researcher. Kumar is a senior IAS officer, currently working on the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission in Meghalaya