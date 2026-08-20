The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, concluded on August 7 by Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye, has been noted by India with due attention. New Delhi is carefully examining its implications for regional security and for India’s bilateral relationships with the signatories.

The agreement’s central provision — that an armed attack on one party shall be regarded as an attack on all — has been interpreted in some quarters as potentially providing Pakistan with an expanded security cover. Such a reading, while understandable, remains incomplete.

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The text of the agreement is defensive in character. It is framed in terms of collective deterrence against external aggression, at a time when questions regarding the reliability of traditional security arrangements in West Asia have become more pronounced. Official statements from Riyadh and Ankara have emphasised that the arrangement is not directed against any country, remains open to participation by others, and does not supersede existing bilateral commitments.

Under international law, the operative clause rests on Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, which recognises the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs. The provision creates a treaty-based expectation of mutual assistance. It does not, however, expand that right beyond the established limits of necessity and proportionality, nor does it alter the legal threshold for what constitutes an “armed attack.” Consistent with international jurisprudence, such an attack requires a certain scale and gravity of effects. Support for non-state actors, or the foreseeable consequences of proxy activity, does not automatically meet this threshold. The clause addresses unprovoked armed attack. It does not shield the consequences of state-sponsored terrorism.

Any invocation of the provision in relation to India would still require a deliberate political determination by Saudi Arabia and Türkiye that an Indian response constituted an armed attack on Pakistan. Such a determination would, in effect, necessitate an acknowledgement of Pakistani responsibility for the originating terrorist action — a recognition that neither capital has been inclined to make when the associated costs are high. This distinction is structural.

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The principal constraint on the agreement’s practical effect lies not in its legal formulation but in the interests of the stronger parties. Saudi Arabia’s priorities continue to centre on regime stability, economic transformation under Vision 2030, energy market considerations, and the management of Iranian influence without exclusive reliance on any single external partner. India’s trade with the Kingdom exceeds $40 billion annually. Saudi Arabia remains a major supplier of crude oil to India, while investment commitments run into tens of billions of dollars. Defence cooperation has expanded on the basis of mutual utility. Riyadh has no rational incentive to permit a crisis in the subcontinent to undermine this architecture in pursuit of Islamabad’s narrower tactical objectives.

Türkiye’s calculations are more complex. Ankara has expressed political support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and has supplied certain defence systems that featured in earlier periods of tension. Relations with India experienced a cooling following the 2025 crisis. At the same time, Türkiye retains meaningful commercial interests in the Indian market. Bilateral trade has consistently remained in the multi-billion-dollar range, with Indian exports of machinery, automotive components, chemicals and intermediate goods constituting a significant share of Turkish imports, while Turkish products, including marble and agricultural goods, find markets in India. Tourism and infrastructure cooperation add further dimensions. After the previous round of tensions, both trade and tourist flows contracted, and certain security clearances were reviewed; the subsequent pragmatic adjustment reflected those costs. When concrete interests are engaged, the established preference has been for containment rather than escalation.

Pakistan remains the party with the most limited margin of manoeuvre, constrained by economic fragility, continued dependence on external financing, and restricted capacity to absorb uncontrolled escalation. Where the principal providers of support have strong reasons to keep tensions below the threshold of open confrontation, the scope for independent adventurism narrows accordingly.

India’s approach need not be characterised by either undue alarm or indifference. It should consist of continued, clear-eyed engagement with Saudi Arabia to secure understandings that the defensive provisions of the agreement are intended to operate primarily within the West Asian theatre and do not provide licence for proxy warfare. It should include sustained and measured dialogue with Türkiye that distinguishes bilateral economic cooperation from the Pakistan dimension. It requires the firm maintenance of red lines on terrorism, without recourse to theatrical escalation, together with the quiet reinforcement of partnerships that give Riyadh and Ankara tangible reasons to exercise restraint rather than enable destabilising activity.

The Mecca Agreement alters the diplomatic geometry of the region. It does not, however, rewrite the underlying structure of incentives. States that have invested substantially in economic and strategic ties with India will not lightly subordinate those ties to Pakistan’s preference for managed instability. The dominant strategies of the stronger parties continue to favour containment.

The writer is part of the Indian Foreign Service. Views expressed in this article are strictly personal