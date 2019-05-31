May 31, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Special Courts Setup

The government has issued a notification for the setting up of two special courts to try emergency offences. The courts, to be called Special Court No. 1 and Special Court No. 2, have come into being with immediate effect, but they will start functioning only after the Chief Justice of India names two judges to preside over them. There has been speculation on the names of the judges for the special courts. Justice M L Jain, Justice Prithvi Raj and Justice S S Chadha of the Delhi High Court are being mentioned.

Advertising

No Confidence vote

India conveyed to Morocco that it has lost all confidence in the Moroccan ambassador in New Delhi, Abdelhaq Saadani. It has left it to the Moroccan government “to decide whether the ambassador could continue to be effective in India and contribute to the promotion of Indo-Moroccan relations”. This follows the “unfortunate” controversy created when the ambassador made a statement commenting on the treatment “of Muslims in India”. Saadani had in his statement talked of “inhuman attitude” towards Muslims and alleged “attempts to exterminate Muslims ln India”.

States Ignore Centre

The states have paid little attention to the steps the Centre has suggested from time to time to stall communal incidents. This is the unanimous view of the two central teams which have submitted their reports after visiting 16 communally-prone districts in the country. The home ministry deputed its senior officers to do the job. Reports of the team reveal that the states have preferred to go their own ways and not bothered to implement the advice the Centre has tendered either during the Janata regime or before. The districts include Meerut and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Nalgonda and Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, Arrah in Bihar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat among others.