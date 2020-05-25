May 25, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam Dialogue

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 25, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 25, 1980.

The stage was set for resumption of dialogue between the government and agitation leaders of Assam on the foreigners’ issue. The government released the first installment of three agitation leaders detained under the preventive detention ordinance. They are K C baruah, president of the Assam Yuba Samaj, Parag Challha, a prominent agitation leader of Sibsagar and Heela Barthakur, a senior leader of the women’s wing of the AAGSP. The second batch of political detenus, expected to be released shortly, include Nibaran Bora, chief of the Purbanchal Lok Parishad, Atul Bora, secretary, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad and Nagen Hazarika, president, Assam Jatiyabadi Dal.

World Court On Iran

The World Court unanimously ordered Iran to release the American hostages and declared that Iran must also pay damages to the US for the six months hostage affair. Iran had ignored an interim ruling by the court in December that the hostages be freed. The International Court of Justice, the judicial arm of the United Nations, did not rule on an American claim that Iran be ordered to put on trial those responsible for November 4 seizure of the US embassy in Teheran. The Court decided by a vote of 12-3 that Iran is obligated to pay damages to the US.

Gian Singh Remand

Gian Singh, the Connaught Place garage owner, who was yesterday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the murder of the Nirankari Mission chief, Baba Gurbachan Singh, was remanded to police custody till May 21 by the chief metropolitan magistrate, M A Khan. The CBI’s application for remand said that the interrogation so far had revealed that Singh was “positively” involved in the commission of the crime. Singh is said to be a close friend of Ranjit Singh, the 25-year-old carpenter suspected to be the brain behind the murders of the Baba and his bodyguard, Pratap Singh.

