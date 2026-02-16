For the Act to succeed, empathy needs to be woven into organisational behaviour. Women need workplaces that believe ambition and motherhood can coexist with dignity.

For decades, India has celebrated the academic brilliance of its women. They consistently top school boards, civil services, medical entrances, and university examinations. And yet, when we look at corporate boardrooms or senior decision-making spaces, their presence thins out sharply. Motherhood, for many women, is the point at which this quiet exit begins.

The Maternity Benefit Act, with its provision of six months of paid leave, is undeniably progressive and among the more generous protections globally. But no law can legislate the emotional reality of a new mother. Many return carrying guilt, anxiety, and exhaustion, and are seen as less reliable. A new mother needs reassurance both at home, where she must be encouraged to believe that seeking professional growth is not selfishness, and within her organisation, where she must feel confident that thinking about her child does not diminish her capability or commitment.