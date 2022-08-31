scorecardresearch
Mary Kom writes: The Joy of A Podium Finish

“By the time India turns 100, I want more and more young women, and men, from this country to have that amazing feeling”

One way in which sports will get a big boost in the country in the years to come is if India is able to host the Olympic Games sooner rather than later. (Representational/File)

So much has changed in India since Independence, and even from when I entered the world of sports. In athletics and sports like boxing, there has been tremendous growth. Our sportspersons are doing an excellent job. In this regard, the recent performance in the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, UK, has been particularly encouraging. I congratulate all the athletes who took part in it. This momentum should be built on — first for the more challenging upcoming competitions like the World Athletics Championship, the Asian Games and, of course, the Olympics and also keeping the longer term in mind.

In the next 25 years, I hope to see us shine even brighter on the field and in the ring. In sports, success is measurable — we must aim to get more and more medals. All our athletes are doing better but what is most heartening to me is how young women and girls are bringing glory to the country. In many instances, they are outshining the men!

Over the years, especially in the last decade or so, the kind of support and facilities available to Indian athletes has improved by leaps. Gone are the days when talented athletes were unable to get exposure or were forced to train in facilities and with equipment that were not up to global standards. Now, there is both the budget and the support for athletes to do their best. Under the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme, instituted by the current NDA government in 2014, for example, considerable funds were invested in nurturing athletes. In the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, this provided them a boost.

Now, I see more and more youngsters and children getting passionate about sports. This passion can be turned into concrete results.

One way in which sports will get a big boost in the country in the years to come is if India is able to host the Olympic Games sooner rather than later. This will almost certainly lead to the creation of more sports infrastructure, provide a boost to the economy and perhaps most importantly, expand the events in which India can be a medal competitor. More athletes in diverse sports will get a chance at least at the qualifier level. And, if there is strategic focus, training and dedication, the number of medal hopefuls and winners will surely increase.

Finally, for India@100, there is a message I would like to give to all young people — particularly to the young women and girls of India. There are many ways to find success and build an identity. But, if you have the talent and the dedication, there is something unique about achieving sporting success at the highest level.

A politician, businessman, doctor, engineer, any other professional — all these people can achieve a lot. But a sportsperson can achieve success in the spirit of pure competition. On the field, track, mat or in the ring, the only thing that matters is merit, fitness and hard work. No one can take your talent away from you. A sportsperson, when they achieve the highest honours, stands on a podium and holds the flag of India high for all the world to see. That is a feeling that is almost indescribable, as is the pride one feels at that moment.

By the time India turns 100, I want more and more young women, and men, from this country to have that amazing feeling.

The writer is a six-time winner at the World Boxing Championship and Olympic, Commonwealth Games and Asian Game medallist. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors

The same calamity

