Even though director Josh Safdie’s film Marty Supreme is set in the early 1950s New York, the film’s soundtrack is peppered with bombastic ’80s pop songs and a lively synth score. The music underscores the unhinged ambition of Marty Mauser, a young, fiercely competitive table tennis player who wants to be the best in the game. Marty is a cocksure fast talker who will go to any lengths to make his dream come true, whether it be swindling, stealing or lying. In other words he’s the poster boy for that ubiquitous Indian slang term: Jugaad.

The reason I bring up the ’80s era inspired musical score is because through it, the film can subtly be seen commenting on how in the ’80s, during the Ronald Reagan era when American exceptionalism seeped into pop culture, you had films like Wall Street, Trading Places, and Risky Business. These advanced the idea of the central character making it big by hook or crook. The characters in these films worshipped at the altar of materialism, money and social status. And yet, the ’80s was also the era when Reagan’s election campaign harkened back to the era of the 1950s as the perennial “good old days”. But as we see in Marty Supreme, even during the ’50s, in post-war America, people are dealing with broken families, unhappy marriages, and a “make it or break it” mentality. Home owners are willing to shoot trespassers, people get knifed in the street over an argument, and neighbourhoods are divided up based on Jewish and Black identities.