March 9, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Pakistan’s N-game

Pakistan’s N-game

Advertising

The prime minister has written to General Zia-ul-Haq, the Pakistan president, expressing concern over Islamabad’s reported preparations to develop the nuclear bomb. India has been collecting information on the equipment, material and know-how that Pakistan has been trying to obtain from various sources to put up nuclear installations. Hoping that such reports are not correct, Morarji Desai has pointed out to Zia the repercussions that the production of nuclear weapons can have in the region. He has reportedly highlighted the efforts that India has made for peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Cabinet Woes

A new dimension has been added to the ongoing Uttar Pradesh ministry-making tangle by an associate of Charan Singh openly attacking the manner in which the chief minister, Banarasi Das, has constituted his ministry. Nar Singh, leader of the erstwhile BLD and minister of state for petroleum and chemicals, in a statement released to the public criticised Chief Minister Das for excluding the Jana Sangh and other sections of the party from his ministry. Singh is one of the four central ministers of state who had resigned last year in protest against the ouster of Charan Singh as home minister at the instance of the prime minister, Morarji Desai.

Exams scrapped

Goaded by the outcry raised by the public and the press, the Examination Committee of Meerut University has cancelled the examinations of 13 colleges where there was mass copying. Included among them is Meerut college, the largest affiliated to the varsity. This follows a resolution by the university’s committee on March 6 that in the places principals have reported mass copying, the examinations need to be cancelled. The vice-chancellor, D C Sharma, has now sent a circular to principals, asking them to send in reports about the examinations by March 16.