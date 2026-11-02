All over the world, people are talking about Gen Z uprisings. Opposition groups in several countries are pinning their hopes on young people taking to the streets to achieve what they themselves could not. Others are riding piggyback on Gen Z and trying to settle scores with their respective establishments. In some countries, Gen Z agitators have struck a popular chord but failed miserably to bring anything substantial to the table. An overview of recent uprisings in countries as diverse as Albania, Bangladesh, Morocco, France and Madagascar suggests that one size simply does not fit all. Besides, creatively talented but thoroughly inexperienced organisers appear largely confused. Understandably, the initial hype surrounding Gen Z is waning everywhere, and India is no exception.

About a year ago, an essay by a researcher-blogger at the London School of Economics identified reasons for failed youth uprisings in several countries. Two observations were particularly realistic and remarkable. First, such movements succeed only when governments are weak, divided or vulnerable. Second, Gen Z energy does catalyse momentum, but lasting victories require workers, unions, professionals and older generations to join in. Their absence has proved a major weakness in most cases.