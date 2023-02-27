Manish Sisodia’s arrest in Delhi: Why alcohol is so important for state revenues

Written by Kriti Wattal and Praveen Singh

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the now-revoked New Excise Policy 2021-22. The Delhi government introduced the new policy in November 2021, based on an expert committee report. Pursuant to the new policy, the sale of liquor was handed over to private licence holders while the government withdrew from this activity. It was reported that after the implementation of the policy, the government’s revenue increased by 27 per cent, generating around Rs 8,900 crore. Subsequently, in July 2022, the Chief Secretary reported irregularities and procedural lapses in the policy to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The allegations in this report and in the FIRs mention undue favours to liquor licencees in lieu of commissions, such as waivers to the liquor cartel on the tendered licence fee. Further, allegedly, changes were introduced in the policy without the approval of the competent authority. It has been alleged that such actions led to the loss of revenue to the state.

In light of these developments, a discussion on the importance of the excise policy and the revenues earned by states gains relevance. Under the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, excise duty on alcoholic liquors meant for human consumption is covered under Entry 51 of List II, that is, the State List.

The manufacture and sale of alcohol is one of the major sources of “own tax revenue” for the states, with the exception of Gujarat and Bihar, which have prohibited alcohol consumption. RBI’s report titled ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2019-20’, analysed the excise duty on alcohol in states and reported that it accounts for around 10-15 per cent of the own tax revenue of a majority of states. This estimate was computed without taking into account the value-added tax (VAT) and any fees for stamping, weights and measures applicable on alcohol. Accordingly, the actual collections from the manufacture and sale of alcohol were probably higher. In financial year 2022, the aggregate collection of all states from the state excises amounted to Rs 2,05,363 crore, up from a collection of Rs 1,72,794 crore in FY 2021.

Different states adopt different approaches to taxation on alcohol. While most states levy excise duty on the manufacture and sale of liquor, some like Tamil Nadu also impose VAT. Uttar Pradesh does not levy VAT but has imposed a “special duty on liquor” to collect funds for special purposes, such as maintenance of stray cattle. During the pandemic, states were relying on covering the increased expenditure from their earnings from the sale of alcohol. The RBI State Finances report for 2022-23 also highlights that the states’ revenue collections declined in 2020-21 on account of the pandemic-induced slump, their excise collections increased due to an increase in duties on alcohol.

Alcoholic liquor has been expressly excluded from the purview of GST laws. One reason for the non-applicability of GST was to ensure that states’ revenues from the sale of liquor were not affected. In fact, the costs of liquor have risen since the introduction of the GST. This is due to the increase in taxes on inputs and on transport and freight under GST. For example, molasses were taxed at 12 per cent under VAT and are taxed at 28 per cent under GST. Further, since the output is tax-exempt under GST, manufacturers have to first pay the tax on inputs and later through a more time-consuming process wait for the refund on their tax credit.

The states, in a bid to increase their revenues, altered their excise policy, resulting in a high component of tax in the total price of the liquor. In light of the delayed refund of input tax credit, manufacturers have expressed distress over meeting their expenses. In fact, some have argued for the introduction of alcohol under the GST regime. The case of Delhi might hold some lessons for the other states.

The writers are legal consultants at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. Views are personal