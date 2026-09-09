For those who knew Chongtham Vikram Singh, the story begins long before the night he died. He was a guitarist who came of age in Manipur’s early rock scene, playing lead guitar with Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark, in a state shaped by periods of political uncertainty and conflict. He was part of a generation of musicians whose lives and music took shape amid that uncertainty. Nearly two decades ago, Singh moved to Delhi to build a life around music. He spent around 17 years working and teaching in the capital, establishing a music school, mentoring students from home and teaching at the Delhi School of Music. He died early Monday of haemorrhagic shock after being assaulted by a group of people in his building. Seven adults have been arrested and a minor apprehended. Police said the immediate dispute was over noise outside Singh’s home.

For people from the Northeast who have made their lives in India’s larger cities, the unease surrounding his death is all too familiar. In 2014, Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania was killed in Delhi after an altercation with shopkeepers in Lajpat Nagar, bringing national attention to the discrimination and violence faced by people from the Northeast. The Delhi Police subsequently set up the Special Police Unit for the North East Region, and other measures created avenues for people to seek help. More than a decade later, however, the sense of vulnerability has not disappeared from everyday life. An Indian Express investigation this year found that one in four PCR calls received from Northeastern residents was linked to landlord harassment.