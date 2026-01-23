The lull in the violence in Manipur for the last few months has been shattered by the shooting of a Meitei man visiting his Kuki wife at Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district. The slain man, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was abducted along with his wife and shot dead on January 21 as he pleaded for his life.

The gruesome incident was recorded on video, which is being widely circulated on social media. The wife was let off. The identity of those involved in the killing is yet to be established, but security agencies suspect the United Kuki National Army, a militant group not part of the Suspension of Operations agreement. The incident has the potential to restart the cycle of violence unless immediate preventive measures are taken.

Security forces should remain alert for all eventualities, unlike in the aftermath of the May 2023 violence, when the government and law-enforcement agencies left the public at the mercy of militant organisations. The latter became emboldened enough to even interfere in the work of central security forces.

The killing is a reminder that Manipur remains tense despite nearly three years having elapsed since the unrest began. The authorities prima facie do not appear to be taking any steps to reconcile the two warring communities.

The strategic community must realise that while the absence of development is a problem, it is not the only issue. The suspension of the Free Movement Regime or the construction of a fence along the Myanmar border may control the problem, but will not address it head-on.

The government must reverse the re-militarisation of society, flush with modern weapons looted from the Manipur Police. Those who have lost their loved ones over the last 32 months, and the victims of rape and assault, need closure. But there appears to be little progress in apprehending the perpetrators.

The internally displaced people (IDPs) continue to live in squalor, and there is no visible action to settle them. Ensuring their return is possible only when the Meiteis and Kukis are brought together to resolve their grievances and the distrust created by the wanton violence.

The visit by the Prime Minister in September 2024, after almost two-and-a-half years of ethnic violence, had raised hopes that the people would receive greater attention. But it focused more on announcing developmental projects in the state. The people were left disappointed with the outcome of the visit, as it did little to ameliorate the grievances of either community. Nor did it assuage the problems of the IDPs who continue to languish in subhuman conditions in relief camps.

With President’s Rule in force, the Centre and administrative authorities must initiate and sustain structured dialogue between the stakeholders, launch a roadmap for reconciliation, and implement coordinated security and development measures to restore peace swiftly.