The ethnic strife in Manipur has now moved deep into the hill districts, pitting the Kuki-Zo and the Naga communities against each other. There has been very little respite from the violent conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities that erupted in May 2023, claimed around 300 lives, and displaced close to 60,000 people. Against this backdrop, the old fault line between the Nagas and the Kuki-Zos, which led to violent clashes in the 1990s, has resurfaced. At least nine people were killed in the latest outbreak of violence across the hill districts over a 24-hour period beginning on the night of October 9.

Over the past three and a half years, despite the political and administrative changes in the form of the imposition of President’s Rule, a change of chief minister, and the (re)emergence of stakeholders in the conflict, two things have remained constant: The persistence of violent conflict and the inability of both the state and the Union governments to deal effectively with the violence (despite the heavy deployment of security forces across Manipur) and the underlying tensions among the ethnic communities.