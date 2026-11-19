Every year around now, Delhi stops breathing properly. The sky turns a sickly grey, and the government swings into its annual choreography. GRAP stages are invoked. Anti-smog guns spray water into the haze. Weeks later, the air clears itself, everyone takes credit, and we wait for next winter.

Manchester United have a winter ritual of their own. The air at Old Trafford turns toxic, and the club reaches for its smog gun: A new manager. This year it is Mauricio Pochettino. It looks like action, but it isn’t. Nobody goes near the root of the problem.

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Growing up in Kanpur, I set alarms for United’s night games: The television muted so the house would not wake, a fist driven silently into a pillow whenever Scholes, Rooney or Ronaldo did something absurd. In 2013, the year Sir Alex Ferguson retired, I moved to Delhi, alone. United came along, alarms included. For years after, the alarms mostly woke me to disappointment.

Then, this January, I went through an excruciating surgery. That month, Michael Carrick took over as interim coach, and United became my painkiller. First, they beat City 2-0. I still replay Bruno Fernandes galloping from deep on the counter, waiting, waiting, then slipping in Bryan Mbeumo. A week later, long-range stunners from Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha beat leaders Arsenal. Chelsea fell at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool at Old Trafford.

It was the spring of “Cunha, Bruno, Cunha, Bruno, Luke Shaw”, a commentary line someone turned into a remix. I played it on loop while recovering. Bruno was after Thierry Henry’s assists record. Casemiro’s set-piece goals got us out of tight games. When Benjamin Sesko came off the bench, a late goal felt guaranteed. The defence worried me, but United were moving forward. Third place. Champions League football. I kept forgetting the pain.

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Then came the summer window. United needed a left-back, a back-up striker and defenders, having leaked 50 league goals. Instead, they spent £150 million on three midfielders: Youri Tielemans, an injured Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos. Even that only replaced Casemiro and the injured Manuel Ugarte.

I worried, then talked myself out of it. United held European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly. Bruno scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford. That remains United’s only league win of the season.

Diogo Dalot played left-back five games running; Leny Yoro was shoved to right-back; Lisandro Martinez got himself sent off. United conceded more than any side in Europe’s top five leagues and slid into the relegation zone for the first time since 1986. Something had to give, and at United it is always the manager.

Last week, Carrick was sacked, and this one hurts more than most: 464 games, five league titles, a Champions League, and last season’s saviour. He was left taking training while his bosses gathered in Monaco to line up his successor. Gary Neville called it “quite simply disgusting”.

It fits a pattern. In the 13 years since Ferguson, United have hired eight permanent managers: David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, Carrick and now Pochettino. A hand-picked heir, a Dutch grandee, a serial winner, a club legend, a system builder, a young zealot, another club legend. Each arrived to fanfare and left when the noise grew too loud. Even Mourinho, a two-time European champion, called finishing second, 19 points behind City, one of his finest achievements. Imagine what he worked with. Amorim pleaded that every department “needs to do their job”.

The answer lies in the boardroom. The Glazers bought the club in 2005 with £600 million borrowed against it; about £50 million a year has since gone on debt and dividends, a decent signing every year. In February 2024 came Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a Manchester-born lifelong fan billed as the saviour, buying a minority stake and control of football. He is a Monaco tax exile with anti-immigrant views. He cut over 500 jobs, raised ticket prices and treated loyal season-ticket holders as suspected touts. His United promised a 21st league title for the club’s 150th birthday in 2028. They are currently nearer the Championship.

Chief executive Omar Berrada extended Ten Hag, hired Amorim and made Carrick permanent: Three decisions, three sackings. Jason Wilcox, promoted to director of football with under a year’s experience of the role, argued against Eddie Howe in 2024, then recommended him this month. Neither owner calls Manchester home.

No wonder some fans wish for relegation, hoping the owners finally sell. United’s Supporters’ Trust was blunt: “Another change of head coach cannot repair what the ownership continues to undermine.” Changing the manager is United’s anti-smog gun: Loud, visible, useless.

The Hindi poet Naresh Saxena puts it best: ‘Pul paar karne se sirf pul paar hota hai, nadi paar nahi hoti, nadi paar nahi hoti nadi me dhanse bina‘. A bridge, he says, lets you avoid the river; you never cross it. To cross the river, you must wade into the water.

The writer is senior assistant editor, Indian Express Hindi (murari.tripathi@indianexpress.com)