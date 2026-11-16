Research shows that culture and belief systems play a vital role in a country’s long-term growth and development. However, the processes through which these values and beliefs evolve remain less well understood.

The last decade has seen transformative change in Bharat, driven by a sustained reform agenda led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Investment in digital and physical infrastructure has improved connectivity and raised productivity. Fiscal prudence, alongside a disciplined monetary framework, has protected household savings from inflation. Banking reforms have moved the sector from connected, concentrated lending and its legacy of bad loans to a resilient and inclusive model. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code allows entrepreneurs to take risks and fail honestly while protecting creditors. And the GST has replaced a fragmented indirect tax system with a unified national market under “One Nation, One Tax.” This achievement is also striking because of the backdrop against which it has unfolded: A pandemic, war in Europe, persistent tensions in the Middle East, and a broader climate of global uncertainty in which many major economies have either stagnated or seen growth slow sharply.

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Yet, in my view, the most distinctive feature of PM Modi’s approach to development is not any single reform. It is the conviction that Viksit Bharat must become a Jan Andolan, a movement owned by the people rather than delivered by the state. That conviction reflects a long public life: More than two decades as a grassroots worker, followed by 25 years at the helm of government, first in Gujarat and then at the Centre. It is also where his approach speaks directly to the question this essay began with.

A Jan Andolan is, at its core, an attempt to shape the beliefs and aspirations of a society, not merely its institutions. Remarkable as the physical and institutional transformation has been, his more enduring contribution may lie in this realm of ideas.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan illustrates this approach most clearly. Open defecation was never primarily a problem of resources; earlier programmes built toilets but did little to change the norms that left them unused. Swachh Bharat reframed sanitation as a matter of dignity and collective responsibility, invoking Gandhi, enlisting swachhagrahis, and drawing in panchayats, schools, religious leaders and self-help groups. Over 10 crore rural household toilets were built.

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The health dividend has been substantial. Research shows that infant and child mortality fell faster after Swachh Bharat, with one estimate suggesting 60,000 to 70,000 infant deaths averted each year.

Women gained the most. For generations, rural women waited until dark to relieve themselves, exposed to harassment and assault. By calling the household toilet an izzat ghar, a house of dignity, the mission turned sanitation into a statement about women’s place in society. Research links the expansion of toilets to a decline in sexual assaults, and school toilets have helped keep adolescent girls in class.

By treating sanitation as a Jan Andolan rather than a construction target, the mission went to the cultural root of the problem. It shows how public leadership can set in motion the evolution of beliefs with which this piece began.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is another government scheme that aims to change social norms and entrenched beliefs. For decades, subsidised housing schemes of the government required women to be the co-owner of the property; unfortunately, this remained on paper and was rarely enforced. However, the innovation under PM Modi lay in implementation — where subsidies could only be availed if the house was registered in the name of a woman, either alone or jointly with her husband, and this was strictly tracked house by house.

Of the 2.68 crore rural houses completed by the end of 2024, nearly three in four belong to women, either solely or jointly. And ownership matters beyond the deed. Research shows that women who own assets have a stronger voice at home, in decisions about health, money and major purchases.

A title deed will not end patriarchy overnight. But when the government makes a woman’s name a requirement for a family’s home, it slowly starts to change the way people think. This is a change that might have taken generations to happen through persuasion alone.

Bharat’s foreign policy under PM Modi draws on the country’s cultural and civilisational heritage. For example, when he visited Riyadh in 2016, he presented King Salman with a gold-plated replica of Kerala’s Cheraman Juma Masjid, which is believed to be the first mosque built in Bharat, around 629 AD. The gift represented historical ties rooted in cultural exchange between Bharat and the Arab world that long predate oil and modern diplomacy. It showcased Bharat not merely as a market for energy or a destination for investment, but as a civilisation with a rich history to share. It reflects an approach to foreign policy grounded in mutual respect, shared heritage and Bharat’s own cultural ethos.

It is my firm belief that PM Modi’s biggest reform is to make Viksit Bharat a Jan Andolan, a bottom-up movement owned by the people, rooted in Bharat’s rich history, diverse culture and civilisational heritage. Perhaps this is the force that would make Bharat’s long-term growth and development sustainable and inclusive.

The writer is member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister