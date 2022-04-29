Making room for the victim in the criminal justice system

The victims’ movement, decrying the criminal justice system’s lack of a participatory approach, spread like wildfire around the world in the previous century. The movement that began in the US has withstood the test of time and is credited with establishing the present discourse on enhancing the victim’s position as a stakeholder in the administration of criminal justice.

Crime, which is essentially a wrong against the state, triggers the entire state machinery (police, judiciary) to spring into action to remedy the wrong and punish the wrongdoer. The cog that sets the wheel in motion acts as a mere spectator in the entire battle fought between the prosecutor and the accused. However, the recent decision of the Supreme Court in Jagjeet Singh and Ors. v. Ashish Mishra and Anr. (Lakhimpur Kheri violence case) has ignited a beacon of hope in victim jurisprudence. In this judgment, the court cancelled the bail granted to the accused by the high court over the denial of a fair and effective hearing to the victim in the bail proceedings. This necessitates an inquiry into the role of the victim in an adversarial criminal justice system like ours. As former US President Ronald Reagan put it, “For too long, the victims of crime have been the forgotten persons of our criminal justice system”.

A milestone in the recognition of victims in the criminal justice process was the UN Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power, 1985. Victim participation is given a prominent position in various jurisdictions throughout the world and can be observed at various stages of a criminal trial, including producing evidence and questioning witnesses. It includes the right to know the status of the investigation, petition the court for further direction, being heard in the grant or cancellation of bail and advance arguments after the submission of the prosecutor’s arguments. Unfortunately, in India, the victim is consigned to the shadows and often lurks in the background of a criminal trial, and even the protection of her interests is entirely dependent on the alacrity of public prosecutors who are already overloaded by the Indian court system’s vast pendency.

The convenient wielding of the wand by the courts in granting bail is buttressed by the Prison Statistics of India (NCRB, 2020), according to which 39.3 per cent of convicts and 95.4 per cent of undertrial prisoners were enlarged on bail in 2020, thus affirming the canon that “bail is the rule, jail an exception”. The ever-evolving jurisprudence of bail is primarily dealt with by the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and supplemented by judicial precedents. Granting bail in non-bailable cases is at the discretion of the court or the officer, depending on numerous factors like nature and gravity of accusation, severity of punishment which the conviction will entail, the danger of the accused absconding, tampering with evidence, reoffending and the interest of society. It is pertinent to note here that bail is an indefeasible right of the accused in bailable cases; the scope of discretion is only in non-bailable matters.

The victim’s participation in bail matters is provided for in the limited circumstances of non-bailable matters or where the accused is to be released on bail in case of suspension of sentence pending appeal, where the punishment prescribed is more than seven years imprisonment, and in cancellation of bail. The opportunity of being heard here is conferred on the public prosecutor, representing the victim. The high court, in the exercise of its inherent power, can allow the complainant or the victim to intervene and oppose the bail, pending appeal.

In contrast, special legislation like the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act, expressly recognise the victim’s right to reasonable, accurate, and timely notice of any court proceedings, including the bail proceedings and to be informed by a special public prosecutor regarding the same. This right extends to the right of being heard at any proceeding under the act — bail, release, conviction, sentence, etc.

The V S Malimath Committee (2003) and 268th Law Commission Report of India, (2017) championed the victim’s right to participate in grant or cancellation of bail and suggested “victim impact assessment” reports in bail matters, respectively. The concerns of the victim, along with the information on the physical, mental, the social impact of the crime and bail, must be given due consideration.

The victims’ right to be heard at every stage of the proceedings under the SC/ST Act has been held to be inexpungible by the Supreme Court in Hariram Bhambhi v. Satyanarayan (2021), where non-issuance of notice to the victims for the bail proceeding was held to be incurable. However, the victim’s right to be heard is completely disregarded in IPC offences, as evidenced by the frowning of the apex court in Rasiklal v. Kishore (2009) upon cancellation of bail (non-bailable case) on the grounds of the complainant being unheard.

The ripples created by the decision of the Supreme Court reinforcing the right of a victim to be heard in matters of bail in non-bailable cases is one of the first steps in the long journey of remodelling the Indian criminal justice system to make it more victim-inclusive at each stage. The bail application in non-bailable cases should be decided after weighing the relevant considerations and affording an adequate opportunity of hearing to the victims.

Gautam is assistant professor and Das is a PhD research scholar at USLLS, GGSIP University, Dwarka