I see in the film a lesson about memory’s role in intergenerational dialogue. It teaches us to value shared cultures, and to recognise that healing can be a lifelong pilgrimage.

Like most of Imtiaz Ali’s films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is an immersive journey. In fact, it is a film of many journeys: Carefree ones on bicycles, brutal ones on trains, anxious ones in planes and ambulances, on horse-drawn carts in Independence Day processions, crossings through barbed-wire borders on foot, and hopeful rides in cars. Yet beyond these physical movements lie deeper, transformative voyages — of desire, waiting, grief, and remembrance — that create some of the film’s most beautiful cinematic moments.

I want to focus on four images, though. The first of writing. A young woman lying in an open green field writing; a young man and an elderly man, at their desks, committing memories to paper. They write to romance, to remember, to resist, to resurrect, to redeem, and ultimately, to inhabit a world that is slipping away. Their writing becomes an act of preservation, ensuring that future generations can read about them. Running through these scenes are glimpses of the Progressive Writers’ Association, evoking Saadat Hasan Manto, Amrita Pritam, and Ismat Chughtai, reminding us that the pen can outlast the sword.