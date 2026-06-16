As Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga ended, many people around me stayed back to see the end credits song. The film had ended, but we were still in it, wiping away tears. The song was somehow soothing. The energy in the theatre is hard to describe. From other screenings, one hears of people, young and old, with some connection to Partition, being moved to tears. Someone commented on Instagram that it “looks more like a condolence meeting rather than a film show”.

What does it mean to leave a film having slightly grieved something you were holding on to for years, generations even? How does it change the space of the cinema hall, especially when recent films like Dhurandhar have worked on the opposite premise? They capture attention by inciting, by provoking. They end with a bait, and we all readily take it. There is no possibility of conversation. The theatre itself feels unsafe.