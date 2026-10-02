Against the backdrop of the raging SIR controversy, Gandhi Jayanti is an opportune moment to recall the young lawyer Mohandas Gandhi and his travails in South Africa, where a colonial regime was seeking to deny Indians their vote. His first political battle was not satyagraha but the right to vote. In July 1894, the Natal government proposed to disenfranchise Indians as part of colonial policy. In his petition to Lord Ripon, Secretary of State for the Colonies, Gandhi wrote that an Indian without the vote would lose “self-respect, to remain in the Colony”. A year later, he warned that the consequences of disenfranchisement were “too dreadful to contemplate”.

That fight, in a colony, became his template for India and what he envisioned for the free Indian citizen. In the decades preceding 1947, many in Congress and in Whitehall argued that India was too illiterate, caste-ridden and diverse for adult franchise. Gandhi opposed this unequivocally. In Young India and Harijan through the 1920s, he argued that universal adult franchise must be the basis from day one, for it compels the powerful to listen. At the 1931 Round Table Conference, he demanded it without qualification, for men and women, rich and poor, literate and illiterate, irrespective of faith and caste. There, he recounted from personal experience how voters’ lists could be manipulated. In September 1896 in Durban, Mohandas Gandhi found his name on an electoral roll even though he had not applied. A candidate, knowing a few Indians had the vote, had included Gandhi’s name without his knowledge to secure his support. Recalling this 35 years later, he said, “Since then, I have known how voters’ lists are prepared.”